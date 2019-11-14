Arrow Series Finale Final Words of Dialogue Revealed

The final season of Arrow is currently in production, and series star Stephen Amell (along with the rest of the cast and crew) has been carefully documenting that final run. Fans have been treated to constant teases of the surprises involved in Arrow season 8, as well as the larger “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Arrowverse crossover. Most recently we got a sneak peek at the official “Crisis” title sequence, as well as the bittersweet behind-the-scenes look at Stephen Amell’s last day on set. Now we’re getting the tease of something equally poignant: what the final words of the Arrow series finale might be!

Here’s what Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim has just revealed to fans:

#Arrow is wrapped. Last two words of dialogue: “To you.” — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 14, 2019

That is such a loaded bit of wordplay to drop as the ending to Arrow, and Guggenheim is obviously only sharing that in order to light a fire under fan speculation and theorizing about what those final words can mean. It’s a good strategy, because theorizing and speculating is exactly what we’re about to do!

There’s a bit of educated guessing that we can do, based on what we know about the format of Arrow‘s final season. “Crisis” will be the climatic event of the Arrow season 8 storyline, as the season has basically served as the main lead-in to the “Crisis” crossover. However, the episode breakdown for Arrow‘s last three episodes sees that the “Crisis” tie-in comes in episode 8, leaving two episodes “What They Become” and “Fadeout” to wrap up the series. It’s not hard to surmise that episode 9, “What They Become” will have to deal with the new status-quo and/or any lingering plot threads after “Crisis,” leaving just episode 10 as the most likely place for two big Arrow final season milestones: the death of Oliver Queen and the Launch of the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff, about Oliver Queen’s kids and former Team Arrow partners continuing the fight for Star City in the future.

With that all in mind, it wouldn’t be a shock of Arrow ends with the same sort of voiceover from Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen that began the series and each episode thereafter. Only this time, Oliver will be dead , and the final lines of the series would therefore indicate that the Arrowverse’s first superhero is now passing the torch (or leaving the fight) to those who survive him – be it his daughter Mia, or the rest of the Arrowverse heroes.

Is that how you want to see it go down?

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.