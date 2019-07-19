Arrow: Stephen Amell Compares Season 1 and Season 8 Suits in Adorable Photo

Arrow fans are gradually getting more and more details about the show’s eighth and final season, and a new photo from series star Stephen Amell showcases just how far the show has come. On Thursday, Amell took to Twitter to share a photo of him wearing Season 8’s Green Arrow costume, while his daughter Mavi wears the Green Arrow jacket from Season 1.

Season 8 suit on the left.

Season 1 suit on the right. pic.twitter.com/e6axMQcxj3 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 19, 2019

While some had wondered if Oliver’s newest costume was the same as Season 1, this photo showcases just how different the two ensembles really are. In a way, this sort of allusion to Arrow’s history will be pretty prevalent throughout the final ten episodes.

“Episode 1 is an ode to season 1, and episode 2 is an ode to season 3,” Amell recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

“There are so many characters [to consider]. So many characters,” showrunner Beth Schwartz explained in a recent interview. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.”

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes,” Schwartz revealed. “We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

The final batch of episodes are expected to follow Oliver coming to terms with the news of his impending death by teaming up with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) to prevent the multiverse from shattering in a “Crisis”.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said in an interview last year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

What do you think of this comparison between Arrow‘s Season 1 and Season 8 suits? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.