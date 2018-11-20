New Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover Promo Art Revealed

The upcoming Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover has DC TV fans hyped. That’s understandable, as “Elseworlds” tale of alternate realities will deliver an entire slew of exciting fan-service twists.

Now DC TV fans can get a literal look at what the big twists changes of “Elseworlds” will be, thanks to this new promo art that’s been released by The CW:

This artwork contains many of the elements that fans are excited to see in “Elseworlds” crossover: There’s Ruby Rose’s Batwoman, making her debut; Oliver Queen and Barry Allen switching personas as The Flash and Green Arrow (respectively); Supergirl joining fray alongside her cousin Superman; the live-action version of The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett); and the mysterious “Dr. John Deegan” (Jeremy Davies), a doctor at Arkham Asylum, who is “crazier than the inmates he treats. His machinations will draw Green Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl to Gotham City.” It’s been rumored that Deegan could be the Arrowverse version of DC’s Doctor Destiny, who was able to reshape reality using an artifact called the Dreamstone. That would indeed explain how the normal Arrowverse timeline gets so twisted in “Elseworlds.”

We can safely assume then that the backdrop in the picture is Gotham City, which is finally making its own Arrowverse debut, after being teased for years. What’s not pictured here are some additional characters in the story, such as Arrowverse Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), or Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman in an “evil” black suit, battling the rest of the Arrowverse heroes. As we stated: this “Elseworlds” crossover is packing quite a lot into its three-night run.

Contrary to initial reports, the Legends of Tomorrow will be making an appearance in “Elseworlds”, somewhere in the final hour. As for why the crew of the waverider wasn’t included in this new crossover in a bigger way, producer Marc Guggenheim explains:

“[Last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” was] very hard on the crew, it’s very hard on the cast, and we wanted this year to just be a little easier. That’s why we focused on crossing over mainly the leads of the shows and not including a fourth hour. The hard thing about crossing over with Legends is, because that’s an ensemble show, you’re crossing over with the entire cast… “The most fun aspect about really focusing on the leads is we really had a chance to tell a story about the troika that we’ve never really been able to do before.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.