Ava DuVernay Teases New Gods Movie, Praises Co-Writer Tom King

It’s been a big week for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, New Gods. The film’s co-writer, Tom King, recently revealed that he’d start on the script once San Diego Comic-Con was over, which meant he got started this week. In fact, he recently teased “big things coming.” King isn’t the only one updating fans on the status of the film. The movie’s director and co-writer, Ava DuVernay, took to Twitter yesterday to share a photo with King.

“There came a time when the Old Gods died.” For any of you who don’t already know… @TomKingTK is a genius. Great time with you this week, pal. Onward, A. pic.twitter.com/dhMfKNU1Pw — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 27, 2019

“There came a time when the Old Gods died.” For any of you who don’t already know… @TomKingTK is a genius. Great time with you this week, pal. Onward, A,” she wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, including King:

“Nerd,” he joked.

Here are some other comments:

“Please connect it with the DCEU, please please please!,” @spmoura requested.

“My little comic nerd heart is 👏🏽ready 👏🏽For👏🏽This,” @AuroraPerrineau replied.

“I’m excited to see how this film turns out,” @IzzyKoren added.

“I NEED THIS MOVIE MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE,” @sydneybaretts wrote.

Set in a corner of the DC Universe created by Jack Kirby, The New Gods follows a group of powerful beings (the titular New Gods), half of whom are good and live on the planet of New Genesis and half of whom are evil and live under the iron fist of Darkseid on Apokolips. Darkseid’s family has already been represented onscreen, in the form of Justice League villain Steppenwolf. The Parademons, Apokolips’s cannon fodder troops, were the self-destructing, flying monsters also seen in that film as well as in the Knightmare sequence from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

As it stands now, New Gods has yet to receive a release date. Upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.