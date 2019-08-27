DC

Twitter Is Debating if Thanos Could Beat Darkseid in a Fight

The debate of which comic book characters would win in a fight has raged on for decades, and it […]

By

The debate of which comic book characters would win in a fight has raged on for decades, and it looks two of Marvel and DC’s biggest villains have recently kicked up the conversation once again. On Tuesday, the DC villain Darkseid was one of the top trending topics on Twitter — and unlike recent random celebrities, it was actually for a reason.

As it turns out, the recent tweets about Darkseid weren’t tied to Ava DuVernay’s New Gods or Justice League‘s Snyder Cut, but to a “who would win” thread created by Twitter user @El__Yaq. One of the tweets in the thread wondered if Darkseid would win in a fight against Marvel’s Thanos, who hypothetically would be armed with one or two Infinity Stones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The question of Darkseid vs. Thanos has certainly been picked apart in the past, but this new Twitter debate has sparked some pretty creative takes. Many have argued that Darkseid is just too powerful against Marvel’s Mad Titan, while some have poked holes in just how mighty of a villain the DC foe is. Here are some of our favorites.

One Take

Welp

LOL

Well, That’s a Mental Image

Evidence

A Possibility

That’s True

Good Point

Tagged:
,

Related Posts