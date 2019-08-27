Twitter Is Debating if Thanos Could Beat Darkseid in a Fight

The debate of which comic book characters would win in a fight has raged on for decades, and it looks two of Marvel and DC’s biggest villains have recently kicked up the conversation once again. On Tuesday, the DC villain Darkseid was one of the top trending topics on Twitter — and unlike recent random celebrities, it was actually for a reason.

As it turns out, the recent tweets about Darkseid weren’t tied to Ava DuVernay’s New Gods or Justice League‘s Snyder Cut, but to a “who would win” thread created by Twitter user @El__Yaq. One of the tweets in the thread wondered if Darkseid would win in a fight against Marvel’s Thanos, who hypothetically would be armed with one or two Infinity Stones.

Darkseid Vs Thanos (without infinity stones… Maybe one or two) pic.twitter.com/HapdrYGi9v — Khalifa (@El__Yaq) August 26, 2019

The question of Darkseid vs. Thanos has certainly been picked apart in the past, but this new Twitter debate has sparked some pretty creative takes. Many have argued that Darkseid is just too powerful against Marvel’s Mad Titan, while some have poked holes in just how mighty of a villain the DC foe is. Here are some of our favorites.

One Take

Give Thanos all six and he still wouldn’t be as powerful as Darkseid. https://t.co/q9Nt7cwIVQ — Kai talks Emiko Queen!!! 🏹 (@LetsTalkEmiQ) August 27, 2019

Welp

darkseid could flick thanos’ forehead and that bitch would go flying https://t.co/Zy23Bv3wPJ — tj (@kIyntar) August 27, 2019

LOL

Everybody should know that Thanos is boneless Darkseid https://t.co/k6keOKpbk1 — Brian Jimenez (@BrivnJimenez) August 27, 2019

Well, That’s a Mental Image

Thanos might get one or two hits in, but Darkseid would rip off his arm and beat him to death with it. No cap. https://t.co/n7GyBQ3czU — hercules 🇯🇲 (@gavihnn) August 27, 2019

Evidence

Darkseid has previously killed Thanos in the DC/Marvel crossover comics, why is there even a discussion regarding this? pic.twitter.com/SFuiTeDfrE — 🐝🚫MELEE🚫🐝 (@MeleeMech) August 27, 2019

A Possibility

Darkseid without the Stones. Thanos depending on which stones he’s allowed. https://t.co/UF7L2SMyHo — Lord Yosh (@LordYosh) August 27, 2019

That’s True

Darkseid literally sends a nerfed version of himself to our reality. Even if thanos beats that nerfed version, which I doubt he could, the real darkseid 1 shots him https://t.co/xHZCNQ30qT — Matt 🌎 (@MattLWK) August 27, 2019

Good Point