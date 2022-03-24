Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Meets “Mini Batgirl” in New Video

Barbara Gordon / Batgirl is headed to the world of modern superhero blockbusters, with Leslie Grace poised to play the character in an upcoming live-action film. The Batgirl film is currently expected to be released on HBO Max, and as production has continued on it in Glasgow, fans have gotten some surprising behind-the-scenes looks at what the project has in store. Along the way, a young fan dubbed “Mini Batgirl” has gone viral on social media, for posting videos and photos in costume alongside the film’s set. On Wednesday, Grace took to social media to share a look at herself meeting “Mini Batgirl”, which you can check out below.

I FINALLY GOT TO MEET BATGIRL AND SHE’S THE REAL THING Y’ALL!!!!@alastairneil29 🦇🤎✨ pic.twitter.com/n9ApLXyjN4 — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) March 23, 2022

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in an interview last year. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

Are you excited for Leslie Grace as Batgirl‘s Barbara Gordon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.