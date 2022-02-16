Batgirl: New Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at Michael Keaton’s Batman and J.K. Simmons’ Gordon

Every new detail about DC’s Batgirl movie seems to intrigue fans, especially the idea of finally seeing Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) brought to life in a modern movie context. The supporting cast of the HBO Max exclusive film has begun to fill out — and a new series of set photos showcase one of the most unique pairings of characters that will occur in the film. The photos, which you can check out below, show Commissioner James Gordon (J.K. Simmons) sharing the screen with a double wearing Michael Keaton’s Batman costume. This confirms that the duo — who don’t previously have any ties to each other canonically, with Simmons previously serving as the Gordon for Ben Affleck’s Batman — will share the screen in some capacity. It also provides a detailed look at Keaton’s new costume, which seems to be updated from its original appearance in Tim Burton’s Batman films.

“I was as surprised as I was when [Marvel] came back to ask me to do [Jameson] that they were coming to me to play Batgirl’s father, Commissioner Gordon again, in this new version of the universe,” Simmons shared of returning to the role in an interview late last year. “We’ve already had lots of discussions about the script and how to play everything.”

“I’m excited by the cast and the directors and … looking forward to diving back into the DC multiverse,” Simmons added.

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to also see Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace said of Barbara in an interview last year.. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.