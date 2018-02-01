Batman and Catwoman Wedding Planned for ‘Batman’ #50

Buried in the just-released announcement of DC Nation #0 coming in May was a mention of Batman and Catwoman’s engagement story culminating with a wedding in Batman #50.

Per the DC Nation announcement, “In a Batman story by Tom King and artist Clay Mann, The Joker gets word about the wedding between the Bat and the Cat, and he’s not happy. With the wedding story arc reaching its climax in Batman #50 on sale July 4, The Joker will be that one wedding guest most likely to speak now and not hold his peace at all.”

The shorter timeline of the engagement allows writer Tom King to be certain that he is the one who gets to write the wedding — something that was not guaranteed, say, for Jerry Ordway, who was on board when Lois Lane and Clark Kent got engaged but left the Superman titles before their wedding was allowed to play out.

Batman proposed to Catwoman in Batman #24, and then didn’t get an answer until after “The War of Jokes & Riddles,” a storyline in which The Joker went to war with The Riddler in an early-years Gotham, and Batman committed what he characterized as his worst crime. After she heard him out and still wanted to marry him, the engagement was on.

“The War of Jokes & Riddles” was followed by “Rules of Engagement,” which was “about Batman going back to his family, going back to Dick Grayson, the original Robin, Damian, his biological son, Superman, [and] Green Lantern,” King explained at the time. “It’s him going back into his comfort zone and them reacting to this, because the honest reaction is, people are going to look at Batman proposing to Catwoman as something insane. They’re not going to understand it.”

It’s not just Batman’s inner circle who don’t fully understand the Batman/Catwoman engagement. Some comics fans weren’t quite sure what to make of the proposal to start with and King insists that for as odd as fans may find the engagement, it’s even weirder for the characters of DC Comics.

“As crazy as it is to the audience, it’s even crazier to the people in the fictional world,” he said. “So, that’s what we’re going to record in our next books.”