Save 11% on the Batman Beyond Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set

Last week, Warner Bros. released Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set for the series’ 20th anniversary as a follow-up to a similar set that they released for Batman: The Animated Series last year. That set sold out of its 70,000 copy run in a couple of months. The Batman Beyond set only has a 50,000 copy run, and it’s been selling like crazy. Expect that to accelerate thanks to this sale.

At the time of writing, the remastered Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series limited edition box set is available to pre-order on Amazon for $89.30 (11% off – though the set has been priced at $118 for the last few days) with shipping slated for October 15th. If you pre-ordered at the previous prices don’t worry – you’ll automatically get the discount. That having been said, keep in mind that you won’t be charged for the Batman Beyond set until it ships and you’ll automatically lock in this discount and any future discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. You should definitely reserve a copy now because it’s only a matter of time before these sell out for good. As a backup, keep tabs on this Walmart listing because they might end up price matching.

Like the Batman: The Animated Series set before it, the Batman Beyond throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes. A side-by-side comparison of the remaster and the original is available below along with a full breakdown of the special features.

Special Features:

Knight Immortal (All-New Featurette) – A visual and visceral celebration of the Dark Knight’s 80 years of crime fighting, narrated by storytellers of the past, present, and future.

“Tomorrow Knight: The Batman Reborn” (Featurette) – Storytellers explore the rise of Terry McGinnis as Batman and Bruce Wayne’s relationship with the young hero as he mentors a new Dark Knight for modern times.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (Feature-Length Film) – The beloved hit animated film from 2000 is included in the box set – fully remastered for your enjoyment.

Audio Commentaries – Enlightening audio commentaries by filmmakers and voice actors for four key episodes: “Rebirth, Part 1”; “Shriek”; “Splicers”; and “The Eggbaby.”

Featurettes – A dozen inside looks at the genesis, production and effects of Batman Beyond.

Note that the remaster applies to all but 11 episodes that have been damaged over time and have been “Smart Rezzed” to improve their quality. These episodes include “Eyewitness,” “Final Cut,” “The Last Resort,” “Armory,” “Sneak Peek,” “The Eggbaby,” “Zeta,” “Plague,” “April Moon,” “Sentries of the Lost Cosmos” and “Speak No Evil. Warner Bros. describes this process as follows:

“The process provides for significant enhanced resolution and improvement of the original source material in converting from standard to high definition, though it does sacrifice horizontal lines for clearer image and color representation. While still a marked improvement over the original video, viewers will notice a slight difference between the Remastered and the Up-Rezzed final footage.”

