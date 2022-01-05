Batman Beyond DC Multiverse Variant Figure Pre-Orders Launch from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has launched new figures in their DC Multiverse lineup based on Batman Beyond. We say “new” but they’re actually variants of Target exclusive figures that were released last year. The wave includes an unmasked Batwoman, Inque as Batman Beyond, and Blight (Meltdown Variant). Each figure in the Batman Beyond DC Multiverse wave includes up to 22 points of articulation, a range of accessories, and an collectible art card. Official details and pre-orders links for these figures are available below.

DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Batwoman (Unmasked): Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($19.99) – “When Batman (Terry McGinnis) disappears after losing his memory and having his identity stolen by False Face, Dick Grayson’s daughter Elainna tracks down the Bat suit and takes it for herself. Going against her father’s wishes, she then becomes Neo-Gotham’s newest Super Hero, but does her best to keep her identity a secret from him. Eventually, her father finds out, but it’s too late, the city has a new protector: Batwoman!” Batwoman comes with 2x alternate hands, 2x blasters, a Batarang, art card, and a base.

DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Inque as Batman Beyond: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($19.99) – “A shapeshifter who has total control over her liquidized body, Inque can change into any form imaginable, including deadly weapons to inflict damaging strikes. While she’s most often seen in the shape of a normal woman, Inque also takes on the appearance of a featureless, liquid blob when operating undercover. Whether sneaking into a restricted area or battling an enemy, Inque’s unique physiology and super-strength make her one of Batman Beyond’s most dangerous foes. Now, in an attempt to frame the Super Hero for a crime he didn’t commit, Inque has disguised herself as Batman Beyond and is causing havoc across the city.” Inque comes with a Batarang, art card, and a base.

DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Comic Blight (Meltdown Variant): Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($19.99) – “After Bruce Wayne’s health began to decline, Derek Powers, the corrupt CEO of Powers Technology, merged his company with Wayne’s. With access to new assets, Powers used his vast resources to develop dangerous weapons for the government. After being exposed to one of his deadly chemical agents, Powers attempted to save his own life by experimenting on himself with large amounts of radiation. But the chemical agent’s effects coupled with the radiation transformed him into a monster. Now, Powers has become Blight, a radioactive metahuman with glowing translucent skin and a lethal touch!” Blight comes with 2x green flames that slide over his fists, an art card, and a base.