Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Reveal Armored Batman And Catwoman Halloween Costumes

Halloween weekend is here, which means costumes are still in full swing. Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are still obviously down to have a good time. The couple made an appearance at J.D. Scott’s Halloween wedding as Batman and Catwoman. Now, the couple had some fun with the interpretations of the characters as Deschanel opted for The Dark Knight Rises version of the thief. Scott decided to go a little more modern with his choice and got some of the very cool power armor that Bruce Wayne used in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The two were not the only ones at the wedding in costume as the groomsmen for the event were done up in Mortal Kombat ninja costumes. A lot of fun was had by all, even though a Halloween wedding might not be the most normal idea that anyone’s ever heard of. Regardless, The Dark Knight and Selena Kyle make for a good showing.

Over in the present-day DC Extended Universe offerings, Robert Pattinson will be facing off against a very different version of Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. Word broke earlier this month that Zoe Kravitz will be on-hand to play Kyle in the next Batman film. More dominoes will continue to fall as it relates to casting on The Batman, but the cast is already looking like a lot of fun. Not too far from that announcement, it was revealed that Paul Dano had also signed on to play The Riddler in the movie as well. Reeves’ vision for The Bat is much more based around the character’s claim to fame as The World’s Greatest Detective.

The Wrap had the news first, but it would be a second before Reeves himself confirmed the news. He’s actually sent out cryptic tweets around a lot of the casting rumors, along with actual confirmations. Reports were swirling before that development that the studio was looking to cast an actress of color in the role. Ultimately, they chose to go with Kravitz in the end.

The actress has been around the block in the world of superhero movies before. Kravitz portrayed Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class. In a funny bit of foreshadowing, she actually voiced Catwoman in The LEGO Batman Movie back in 2017. Other notable credits for the actress include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Big Little Lies, Divergent, and Mad Max: Fury Road. Kravitz also has a personal connection to the larger scope of DC live-action movies, because her stepfather is none other than Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. He starred in Justice League and the character’s first-ever solo film, which topped $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

No official start date has been given for The Batman‘s production. Both Reeves and Warner Bros. have maintained silence on that front, but there are reports that production could begin as early as the tail-end of this year.

Photo via: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images