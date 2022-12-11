Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham Confirms Voice Cast

After confirming the film earlier this summer, Warner Bros. Animation has confirmed the voice cast for the upcoming animated movie Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. David Giuntoli of Grimm and A Million Little Things will lead the film voicing the Dark Knight, taking on the role of the Caped Crusader in this Elseworlds classic that features him practicing his heroics in the 1920s. He's joined in the film by Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Kai Li Cain, Christopher Gorham as Oliver Queen, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) as James Gordon, and Patrick Fabian (Better Call saul) as Harvey Dent

That's not all though as Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham will also include several deep cuts from DC lore including David Dastmalchian as Grendon (Mr. Freeze); Navid Negahban as Ra's al Ghul; Emily O'Brien as Talia al Ghul and Martha Wayne; Tim Russ as Lucius Fox; Matthew Waterson as Jason Blood/Etrigan; Jeffrey Combs (Re-Aniamtor) as Kirk Langstrom; William Salyers as Cobblepot; Gideon Adlon as Oracle; Karan Brar as Sanjay "Jay" Tawde; Darin De Paul as Thomas Wayne; Brian George (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Alfred; and Jason Marsden as Dick Grayson and Young Bruce Wayne.

Inspired by the graphic novel written by Mike Mignola (Hellboy) and Richard E. Pace (Robert E. Howard's Savage Sword) with art by Troy Nixey (Harley Quinn), The Doom That Came to Gotham joins Superman: Red Son and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight as standalone stories to get the animated treatment from Warner Bros. Animation (Batman: The Long Halloween, Injustice). Sam Liu produced and co-directed the film with Christopher Berkeley, working from a script by Jase Ricci.

According to THR, the film is described as follows: "In Doom That Came to Gotham, explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashes an ancient evil, and returns to Gotham after being away for two decades. Batman battles Lovecraftian supernatural forces and encounters allies and enemies such as Green Arrow, Ra's al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face and James Gordon."

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham will release in 2023 from DC, Warner Bros. Animation, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.