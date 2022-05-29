Batman: Failsafe Trailer Released

✖

DC has released the trailer for Batman: Failsafe, the debut arc of Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez's upcoming run on Batman. The story begins in Batman #125 and sees Batman plagued by visions of a terrible future. At the same time, someone in Gotham is murdering the city's wealthy elites, and one of Batman's greatest foes is involved. According to the official synopsis, "Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning." You can watch the trailer below.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Zdarsky in February when the story was announced. He hinted at his plans for the Dark Knight and why he decided to bring Tim Drake back into the mix.

"When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships," Zdarsky said. "Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title.

"The past few years have had a lot of Batman on his own, with so many (SO MANY) Robins, etc. in his orbit But I wanted to really highlight the "Batman & Robin" aspect of the characters while still maintaining the darker feel we're going for. Tim Drake is a favorite of mine and being able to highlight him here has been a lot of fun. Really, I'm just writing the Batman book that I want to read. A dark book with wild action, huge stakes, and hopefully a lot of fun. My main Batman reader that I care about is my brother! He's followed the book for a long time and I really just want to make him happy for once in my life!!!"

As for working with Jimenez, Zdarsky said, "He's a superstar! Not just as an artist, but as a person! He's really delightful and excited about the character and the direction we're going in, which is great. We talked about going darker with the book and he's been all aboard, with some really stunning pages that showcase the tone. I honestly can't say enough good things about Jorge. He creates beauty at an amazing speed. I'm angry that he's also so handsome as it's just not fair. The only good thing about the pandemic is that I probably won't have to be on a panel next to him which would only serve to highlight how old and gross I look."

Batman #125 goes on sale on July 5th.