Chip Zdarsky & Jorge Jimenez Are The New Batman Creative Team For DC (Exclusive)

Award-winning writer Chip Zdarsky is about to bring DC Comics’ Batman into a new era. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Zdarsky (Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story) will be taking over as the writer of the main Batman title beginning in July, with art from one of the title’s most recent artists, Jorge Jiménez (Justice League, Super Sons). The duo’s collaboration on the title will begin with “Failsafe”, a six-issue story arc that kicks off with July 5th’s oversized Batman #125. This will mark Zdarsky’s latest contribution to the Batman mythos, following the Black Label maxiseries Batman: The Knight, and stories in Batman: Urban Legends, Batman: Black and White, and Detective Comics #1027.

According to Zdarsky, the “Failsafe” arc will follow Bruce Wayne as he is having nightmares of a future he can’t stop. There’s a chance he might not make it to that future, as a startling enemy from Batman’s past has one relentless goal: to end Batman, no matter what it takes. While Zdarsky won’t reveal whether that “startling enemy” is a new or established character, the threat the arc poses will put Bruce to the test.

“When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships,” Zdarsky told ComicBook.com via email. “Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title.”

“He’s a superstar!” Zdarsky said of working with Jiménez. “Not just as an artist, but as a person! He’s really delightful and excited about the character and the direction we’re going in, which is great. We talked about going darker with the book and he’s been all aboard, with some really stunning pages that showcase the tone. I honestly can’t say enough good things about Jorge. He creates beauty at an amazing speed. I’m angry that he’s also so handsome as it’s just not fair. The only good thing about the pandemic is that I probably won’t have to be on a panel next to him which would only serve to highlight how old and gross I look.”

As the covers for Batman #125 — including a main wraparound cover from Jiménez — reveal, the Tim Drake version of Robin will be factoring into the “challenge” that “Failsafe” poses.

“The past few years have had a lot of Batman on his own, with so many (SO MANY) Robins, etc. in his orbit,” Zdarsky explained. “But I wanted to really highlight the “Batman & Robin” aspect of the characters while still maintaining the darker feel we’re going for. Tim Drake is a favourite of mine and being able to highlight him here has been a lot of fun.”

Zdarsky will be the latest writer for Batman since the start of the DC Rebirth reboot, following lengthy runs from Tom King and James Tynion IV, as well as the current arc penned by Joshua Williamson. While we’ll have to wait and see Zdarsky’s long-term plans for the title, he did tease that “we’re just getting started.”

“Really, I’m just writing the Batman book that I want to read,” Zdarsky added. “A dark book with wild action, huge stakes, and hopefully a lot of fun. My main Batman reader that I care about is my brother! He’s followed the book for a long time and I really just want to make him happy for once in my life!!!”

BATMAN #125 (“Failsafe”, Part 1 of 6)



Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ

Colors by TOMEU MOREY

Main oversized cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by INHYUK LEE and SIMONE DI MEO

In stores Tuesday, July 5

Batman #125

Batman #125 (InHyuk Lee Variant Cover)

Batman #125 (Simone Di Meo Variant Cover)

Batman #125 Preview