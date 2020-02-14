Batman Fans Are Freaking Out Over Robert Pattinson’s Costume Reveal

Matt Reeves did the surprise drop of the year tonight, offering the first official look at Robert Pattinson‘s Batman in an official camera test for his upcoming film, The Batman. Much like when the first look at Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker was revealed online, the video came completely out of nowhere but has spread like wildfire online and put the hype train for the new film into overdrive. As with every new superhero costume the reactions range from the incredibly hyperbolic to the surprised and even to the uninterested. We’ve collected the best ones below!

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” the filmmaker said in a previous interview. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Joining Pattinson in The Batman is a true ensemble cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as The Riddler; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman is currently scheduled to fly into theaters June 25, 2021.

ARKHAM KNIGHT BATMAN? ALRIGHT I AM LOCKED IN!!!! — #8 (@SirJDW_) February 13, 2020

Thought this was a troll at first but no that’s actually Batman!!! I didn’t want another suit of armour but DAMN THAT LOOKS SICK! I’m wondering if he’s black and grey since the cowl looks darker than the suit. I can officially say I’m excited for this film. LETS GOOOOOO — Baldi (@Baldi2298) February 13, 2020

That was one of the coolest first looks at a Actor playing a CBM character ever. 🦇 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) February 13, 2020

Get the feeling we’re getting the second-best batman film OAT — Charlie🚜⚒️ (@ImpactYuh) February 13, 2020

Thank you Matt Reeves. I was like legit dying for Batman news. Yes!! Let’s freaking go!! — Battinson Rules🦇🦇🦇 (@Royal_Realness) February 13, 2020

So he’s going to be able to pull the symbol off his chest plate and use it as a weapon or something huh? https://t.co/pjuWpa3iiN — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) February 13, 2020

Doesn’t look half as bad as I thought it would tbh, pretty nice. https://t.co/JIZfbrIUXc — Connor Taylor (@showstealer97) February 13, 2020

Oh no. This is not what I envisioned. https://t.co/mtrmOwvGWa pic.twitter.com/ddIFUfiqFv — The Trash-Man Commeth 🗑️ (@EdHasTweets) February 13, 2020

Getting 2014 Robocop vibes. https://t.co/Z47XoDEZXk — Adrian Patterson (@Adrn_Pttrsn) February 13, 2020

I guess more “what if batman was a brooding asshole in armor” is fine. whatever. looks fine. https://t.co/0jpkKkuvX0 — Andrew Jacobs (@Ajaxobs) February 13, 2020

