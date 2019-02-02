Matt Reeves Explains Why ‘The Batman’ Doesn’t Need to Connect to Other DC Movies

Whether you enjoyed Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or not, it was made very clear that the higher-ups at Warner Bros. weren’t very pleased. As a result, the live-action DC films have been moving in a different direction, each character getting unique, standalone concept based on the vision of the director behind the camera. According to Matt Reeves, the same will be true for his upcoming DC outing, The Batman.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves was asked about his take on The Batman, and whether or not his status as the director of DC’s most profitable character gave him any input into the rest of the franchise’s upcoming film slate. The filmmaker made it very clear that he wasn’t involved in the other films, and their directors weren’t involved in The Batman.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves said. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

All of these movies will be significantly different from one another. While Shazam! is an action-comedy and Aquaman is an underwater epic, Reeves’ take on The Batman will be a much more grounded, noir style of story.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said of his take on the Caped Crusader. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

