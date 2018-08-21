Batman Reacts to Robin Dropping F Bomb in Super Cafe Video

The folks behind How It Should Have Ended are not limited only to endings, and in the most recent episode of their Super Cafe webseries, Batman and Superman talk about the Titans trailer and Teen Titans Go! To The Movies hitting at the same time.

They have a lot to say on the matter, but the first punchline of the episode probably sticks out more than any other:

“Robin better watch his rated-R mouth before he gets punched in it,” Batman says, a reference to the “f–k Batman” line in the Titans trailer.

“That’s actually part of the story of Titans,” executive producer Geoff Johns said last month. “When we meet Dick Grayson in Titans, it’s very much the canon of what Marv [Wolfman] and George [Perez] did. This is after he’s obviously split from Batman, if that wasn’t clear enough, and why he did and what happened.”

In the comics, Dick Grayson links up with the Teen Titans after breaking from his partnership with Batman and deciding to strike out on his own. It looks like the inaugural series on the DC Comics’ streaming service will take a similar route as the fan-favorite comic run by George Perez and Marv Wolfman.

“There’s a story to be told in the series. Dick Grayson is really trying to find a new place in the world — a new spot, a new life, just like all the other Titans are. They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.”

During an interview with SYFY, Gotham‘s Bruce Wayne, David Mazouz, shot back at his hypothetical adoptive son.

“Well, this is gonna sound ironic, because I think the guy who plays Robin is actually older than me,” Mazouz joked. “But in this hypothetical universe, screw you, too, first of all. And second of all, respect your elders, man. What the hell?”

The rest of the video is more or less a comedic riff on DC’s current identity crisis in the movies, with some fans arguing that an ever-changing tone to suit individual movies is a net positive and others feeling like a shared universe should always feel like audiences are visiting the same place. Using the two tonally-disparate Teen Titans adaptations as emblematic of the two major tonal flavors in DC’s movie and TV adaptations, Superman and Batman debate which should reign supreme, and whether there is room for both.

