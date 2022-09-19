Batman/Superman Introduces the Man of Steel's Secret Sidekick

Batman and Superman are currently starring in their World's Finest team-up comic, and a preview of their next issue offers the first look at a sidekick fans never knew the Man of Steel even had. Written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Dan Mora, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #7 flashes back to the early days of their working relationship. The series has been set up in the past, with Dick Grayson's Robin and Supergirl guest-starring to help their mentor and cousin, respectively. Batman is well known for his many sidekicks, but fans aren't accustomed to seeing Superman fight alongside a young ally.

The sidekick introduced in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #7 is named Boy Thunder. Ironically, his origin story is a combination of Bruce Wayne and Kal-El's stories. The preview of the issue takes readers to an Earth in the DC Multiverse that's on the brink of destruction. Two scientists in Gotham City place their teenage son, David Sikela, in an escape pod and ship him away before the planet explodes. Of course, this mirrors Superman's origin story, when his parents did the same for him before Krypton met the same fate. The other slight change is David used to call Gotham City home, which is where Bruce Wayne grew up.

That takes us to Earth-Prime, where a rift in the sky opens up over Gotham. This is presumably David traveling between Earths, and news stations are freaking out. We see reporters in Gotham and Metropolis covering the rift, with Superman, Batman, and Robin flying into the air to meet the escape pod. Superman ultimately catches it in the air and takes it to the ground, where the three heroes meet the soon-to-be Boy Thunder.

Continue reading for a preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #7. The issue goes on sale Tuesday, September 20th.