Batman: The Animated Series Fans Can't Get Over Two-Face Credit Card Detail
Batman: The Animated Series fans all shared one huge laugh over Two-Face’s credit card in an episode. Season 1’s 18th episode focuses on the villain and shows off his nostalgic side while he’s looking at his wallet. Eagle-eyed viewers managed to notice that his card actually has his supervillain name on it. Jon Blair brought it to everyone's attention and the jokes were rolling from there. BTAS is filled with a lot of these clever moments, and they are just one of the many reasons people still return to the show. During the current coronavirus pandemic, even more people are revisiting the classic than normal. If that weren’t exciting enough, there are also new comics adding to the adventures of the Batman from Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s masterpiece.
Series writer Alan Burnett talked a little about what’s waiting for seasoned BTAS fans in the new comic series Batman: The Adventures Continue. “What is different, however, is that we’re going back to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that didn’t have a bearing on the series at the time, but now do,” Burnett explained. “In other words, there will be secret histories that will turn Batman’s world upside down. Things that no one knew were out there, until now.”
Check out the synopsis for Batman: The Adventures Continue below:
After Harvey Dent became Two-Face he successfully applied for a credit card under that name pic.twitter.com/Wyu90WOFN3— Jon Blair (@okjonblair) April 22, 2020
From the visionary team behind Batman: The Animated Series come all-new stories set in this seminal animated world! Batman: The Adventures Continue, DC’s new, digital-first six-issue mini-series, launching in print on May 6, 2020, is co-written by Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, both producers of the original animated series, and illustrated by Ty Templeton, who has brought the world of B:TAS to comic books since 1992’s Batman Adventures #1.
Inspired by the beloved and Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, these new comics reflect a new era of the long-running DC Collectibles action figure line by featuring newly designed characters never before seen in the beloved animated shows! DC’s Batman: The Adventures Continue characters are all based on art by Ty Templeton in the iconic Bruce Timm animated style. New figures from DC Collectibles launch this spring, and now, together with these new comics, the legendary Batman: The Animated Series continues to reach new audiences!
Had you ever noticed this Two-Face detail? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the jokes down below:
Poor Peter!
My boy peter cant even cash a check tho😔 pic.twitter.com/LFpFlPI1ml— Spaceboy (@Imyourspaceboy) April 22, 2020
Wait, what???
There’s a story in there (which MAY have already happened, IDK)... banks/credit unions that cater to superheroes (and/or villains), verifying their costumed identities but NOT requiring SSNs/“civilian” IDs at all (& how that could go wrong if someone cross-referenced databases)— Keith Holven (@Toonimator) April 23, 2020
How metal
And the first three digits of his card number are 666.— James B. Webb (@BrainRage) April 22, 2020
The Internet is amazing
That means it’s a Discover card— Just Jason (@jtwaggy) April 22, 2020
I've got some questions
Bruce Wayne also got a credit card issued to "Batman". Clearly, some deranged credit card company in the DC Universe is just out here extending credit to superheroes and villains.— Tony Sladky (@UnitedShoes) April 22, 2020
Makes you think...
It’s a lucrative business man, do you know how much money most superhero’s and villains have,— Clever (@clever_oi) April 22, 2020
Well, it's decided then
Art.— Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) April 22, 2020
Count us in too!
I want a DC standalone about a day in the life of a Gotham credit card application processor.— Lenin Was A Slytherin (Canon) (@mrsmcglover) April 22, 2020
Everything checks out
"Two-facchay? Must be Italian. APPROVED"
-temp worker at Discover Card's new applicants division— Nate Patrin (@natepatrin) April 22, 2020
Can this thread continue forever???
I reckon Two-Face getting a credit card in his name isn’t as big a deal as you think .. pic.twitter.com/1SrIHk1i29— iknowthezarbi🏳️🌈 (@iknowthezarbi) April 22, 2020
Underrated counterpoint
i mean pic.twitter.com/KXdayZKFJ7— Why I Love Movies (@yIlovemovies) April 22, 2020
Give my guy his credit
You think he’s going to try and claim his supervillain expenses on his personal card? He may be evil but he’s not stupid— Baz (@MBarryTweet) April 22, 2020
Maintaining the look is hard
Those two toned suits aint cheap— andy (@atemmelt) April 23, 2020
I laughed out loud
Not exactly hard to trace the guy who has to compulsively buy two of everything— Haruka Black (@Haruka_Black1) April 23, 2020
Straight comedy
Well he needed to double his credit rating!— A Haggith (@joltman) April 23, 2020
Nothing to see here
He was an attorney. I'm sure he legally changed his name. Seems legit.— Ted Gibson (@mobtown1234) April 23, 2020
I would seriously hope not
Credit card companies will just give cards to anyone as long as they have the right credit score— portrait of an artist as a young weirdo (@jaybird1812) April 23, 2020
The questions that need to be asked
What do you think his credit limit is?— kamille virginia (@BadTableManners) April 23, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.