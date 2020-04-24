Batman: The Animated Series Fans Can't Get Over Two-Face Credit Card Detail

Batman: The Animated Series fans all shared one huge laugh over Two-Face’s credit card in an episode. Season 1’s 18th episode focuses on the villain and shows off his nostalgic side while he’s looking at his wallet. Eagle-eyed viewers managed to notice that his card actually has his supervillain name on it. Jon Blair brought it to everyone's attention and the jokes were rolling from there. BTAS is filled with a lot of these clever moments, and they are just one of the many reasons people still return to the show. During the current coronavirus pandemic, even more people are revisiting the classic than normal. If that weren’t exciting enough, there are also new comics adding to the adventures of the Batman from Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s masterpiece.

Series writer Alan Burnett talked a little about what’s waiting for seasoned BTAS fans in the new comic series Batman: The Adventures Continue. “What is different, however, is that we’re going back to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that didn’t have a bearing on the series at the time, but now do,” Burnett explained. “In other words, there will be secret histories that will turn Batman’s world upside down. Things that no one knew were out there, until now.”

Check out the synopsis for Batman: The Adventures Continue below:

After Harvey Dent became Two-Face he successfully applied for a credit card under that name pic.twitter.com/Wyu90WOFN3 — Jon Blair (@okjonblair) April 22, 2020

From the visionary team behind Batman: The Animated Series come all-new stories set in this seminal animated world! Batman: The Adventures Continue, DC’s new, digital-first six-issue mini-series, launching in print on May 6, 2020, is co-written by Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, both producers of the original animated series, and illustrated by Ty Templeton, who has brought the world of B:TAS to comic books since 1992’s Batman Adventures #1.

Inspired by the beloved and Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, these new comics reflect a new era of the long-running DC Collectibles action figure line by featuring newly designed characters never before seen in the beloved animated shows! DC’s Batman: The Adventures Continue characters are all based on art by Ty Templeton in the iconic Bruce Timm animated style. New figures from DC Collectibles launch this spring, and now, together with these new comics, the legendary Batman: The Animated Series continues to reach new audiences!

Had you ever noticed this Two-Face detail? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the jokes down below: