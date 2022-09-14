Batman: The Audio Adventures Season 2 Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max has revealed a trailer for Batman: The Audio Adventures Season 2. The series got announced around Batman Day and it's almost that time of year again. On the platform fans can look forward to the continuing adventures of The Dark Knight. The Audio Adventures eventually made its way to some new platforms as well. Jeffrey Wright plays Batman and Rosario Dawson brought Catwoman to life with her performance. Last season explored John Leguizamo's tantalizing turn as The Riddler in this moody Gotham City. There's a Batman podcast on Spotify starring Winston Duke, so there's so much fun for fans of The Caped Crusader right now. Warner Bros. Discover has made a real investment in the world of podcasts from DC and Warner Bros. Hopefully, the strong performance of the first season will stretch on to Season 2. With this kind of talent on deck, it would be hard for fans not to get excited for everything set to come.

"Our viewers tell us that, more than any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO Max programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after finishing an episode," Joshua Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at HBO Max said previously. "Our fans are at the center of everything we do, so we're following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building on our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging, thoughtful content."

Here's how HBO Max describes The Audio Adventures: "In partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, this scripted audio original, Gotham City comes to lurid life in the theater of your mind…with a sensational pageant of technicolor villainy unlike any other on Earth. Mafioso Penguins. Thieving Catwomen. Terrorist Riddlers. Killing Jokers…a city where some problems can only be solved by a billionaire in a bat costume. Starring Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, and a who's who of incredible "Saturday Night Live" alums, the series draws inspiration from the vintage noir atmosphere of the celebrated "Batman: The Animated Series," the spirited fun of the classic 1960s "Batman" TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of the BATMAN franchise. This rollicking, over the top Batman adventure is written and directed by Emmy®-winner Dennis McNicholas, features an A-List cast, and devilishly delightful original music."

Are you excited for the new podcast? Let us know down in the comments!