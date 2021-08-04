✖

The Dark Knight is getting his very own podcast thanks to HBO Max, who is expanding their growing podcast platform by launching a new scripted original podcast titled Batman: The Audio Adventures. The new project will star Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, and John Leguizamo as The Riddler, and will be released exclusively on HBO Max this fall (via Deadline). It will draw inspiration from the classic 1960s Batman series as well as Batman: The Animated Series, and will be written and directed by Dennis McNicholas and HBO Max will produce the project in conjunction with Warner Bros. and DC.

This will be Wright's second project within the Batman-verse, as he is playing Commissioner Gordon in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman. That film will exist within its own continuity and will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Batman. Wright will be playing Wayne in the new audio podcast though, and they've assembled quite the cast for it.

This is also separate from DC's other Batman podcast, which is set up on Spotify. HBO Max has increased its footprint in the podcast space from 4 to 25, which includes compassion series based on properties like Chernobyl and Lovecraft Country. Other projects in the work are the platform's first look-back series based on Band of Brothers (hitting on September 9th), as well as a new Insecure spin-off titled We Stay Looking, a sequel to Looking for Latoya.

They've also extended their partnership with Audacy, adding HBO Max and HBO Documentary titles to their roster and launching a Trade Secrets podcast, which features discussions between actors, writers, and directors.

“Our viewers tell us that, more than any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO Max programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after finishing an episode,” said Joshua Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at HBO Max. “Our fans are at the center of everything we do, so we’re following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building on our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging, thoughtful content.”

