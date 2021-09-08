Batman: The Audio Adventures Poster and Release Date Revealed

DC’s Dark Knight has been at the center of some pretty groundbreaking stories over the years, whether in live-action, animation, comic books, video games, or otherwise. Earlier this year, it was announced that that would include Batman: The Audio Adventures, a scripted narrative podcast released by HBO Max. Little has been known about the project outside of some of its all-star cast and crew — but on Wednesday, we finally got our best look yet at the series. In conjunction with announcing DC’s plans for Batman Day 2021, the publisher revealed the first official logo for the series, which you can check out below. In addition, it was confirmed that all ten episodes of Batman: The Audio Adventures would debut on Batman Day, Saturday, September 18th. A trailer for the series will reportedly be arriving soon.

In the scripted audio original, produced in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, Gotham City comes to lurid life in the theater of your mind with a sensational pageant of technicolor villainy unlike any other on Earth. Mafioso Penguins. Thieving Catwomen. Terrorizing Riddlers. Killing Jokers. A city where some problems can only be solved by a billionaire in a bat costume. The series draws inspiration from the vintage noir atmosphere of the celebrated Batman: The Animated Series, the spirited fun of the classic 1960s Batman TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of Batman.

Batman: The Audio Adventures will star Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, and John Leguizamo as the Riddler, and will be written and directed by Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live alum Dennis McNicholas, with original music by Doug Bossi. The series will also features performances by Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, and Ray Wise.

If that wasn’t enough, DC also announced that it will be releasing an 80-page, prestige format one-shot comic for Batman: The Audio Adventures, which is expected to be released in October. The comic will feature a prequel story by Dennis McNicholas, Bobby Moynihan, Heidi Gardner, Paul Scheer, and more, with art by Leonardo Romero, Juni Ba, and more. The cover for the issue will be drawn by Dave Johnson.

As mentioned above, all ten episodes of Batman: The Audio Adventures will be released on Batman Day, Saturday, September 18th, on HBO Max.