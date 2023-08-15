Batman/Superman: World's Finest #18 Review: A Fresh Take on an Old Favorite

How many times has the Man of Steel met the Dark Knight across various media? We've seen the two tussle on the silver screen, become allies on the small screen, and have one another's backs for countless decades in DC Comics. When retelling the story of how the premiere superheroes of Gotham City and Metropolis come face-to-face for the first time, is it even possible to approach this meeting of the minds in a new way after so many years? That's what Batman/Superman: World's Finest #18 is attempting to do with its new flashback arc, "Phantom Riddles."

To give you the lowdown of how Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent meet for the first time in this new origin, Gotham City is once again dealing with an infamous crime committed by Edward Nigma, a.k.a. The Riddler who leaves a clue that the Gotham PD and the Batman are unable to solve; it's Superman comes to the shocking realization that the clue is written in "Kryptonese." Traveling to Gotham, the two heroes find themselves attempting to solve Nigma's series of puzzles while also unraveling a plot that surrounds numerous denizens of the city disappearing, including Alfred Pennyworth.

If you've been following my reviews of the World's Finest line, which has recently added the Teen Titans to its umbrella, you'll know I am over the moon for Mark Waid's fresh take on DC's Silver Age. The writer has found a fantastic balance of honoring what came before while injecting enough modern aspects to make all the stories hardly feel like retreads. The same is true with this new take on Batman and Superman's first meeting, which takes the opportunity to divert from typical superhero meet-ups in an ingenious way.

Comic fans know there's normally a standard set-up for how heroes will interact with one another the first time they meet. Usually, superheroes will have a misunderstanding, come to blows, figure out where their opponents stand, then put aside their differences in favor of tackling a common threat. What World's Finest does perfectly is emphasizing why Bruce and Clark are so different, making them shaky partners at first, but not going the route of fighting one another. In breaking the mold here, Waid enhances what makes each hero great individually while also showing them mix as well as water and oil when working together.

Waid takes the chance to introduce some key moments, such as the two discovering one another's secret identities, but does so in a fashion that is unique to each of their histories. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, Bruce narrowing down just who Clark is by his mannerisms, accent, and "Superman schedule" alone is worth the price of admission here. The threat that the two are teaming up to fight also seems ideal as it seamlessly merges the Dark Knight and Last Son of Krypton's worlds, presenting unique challenges for each hero and revealing what makes them tick.

While much of Batman/Superman: World's Finest has been drawn by artist Dan Mora, this new arc hands the reins over to Travis Moore, who makes a fantastic stand-in for his predecessor. Mora's art has the heroes and villains leaping off the page, while Moore's is a bit more subdued, capturing more of the Silver Age sensibilities and the quieter character moments in "Phantom Riddles." The Dark Knight, for example, has a costume that honors the past while making it seem like an outfit you could see Bruce throwing on in our modern comics era. It's a mix of both worlds and it really works for the story that Waid is developing here. You do believe "a man can fly" but you are also able to witness the grittiness of Gotham simultaneously.

World's Finest has become the gold standard at DC Comics, with Mark Waid possessing a thorough understanding of what makes the comic book line's biggest heroes and villains work. This is the perfect issue to recommend to fans who love these characters and are looking for a modern take that doesn't feel bogged down by continuity. Dare I say, World's Finest presents the DC Universe in all of its glory for a new generation. We've seen Batman and Superman meet plenty of times in the past, but this just might be their initial encounter yet.

Published by DC Comics

On August 15, 2023

Written by Mark Waid

Art by Travis Moore

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Steve Wands

Cover by Dan Mora