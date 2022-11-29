DC Reunites the World's Finest in Superman's Return to Earth

Superman's return to Earth leads to a reunion between the World's Finest. For those who may not be keeping up with the Man of Steel, Clark Kent/Kal-El has been off Earth pursuing Mongul and his Warworld in Action Comics. This left Jon Kent free to take on the mantle of Superman on Earth. Both Supermen have had to fight tough battles separately, but will soon be back together again as Kal-El returns to Earth. Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 celebrates Superman's triumphant return with a collection of stories from an all-star list of creators, and one story features the World's Finest duo of Batman and Superman.

"The Concert That Ate Gotham" story in Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 is by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry, Marcelo Maiolo, and Dave Sharpe. Superman travels to Gotham to help Batman deal with a Doom Patrol villain named Mr. Nobody, who the two will soon fight in the pages of Mark Waid's Batman/Superman: World's Finest. A rioting crowd from 1913 has seemingly fought its way onto the streets of Gotham, all being led by the melodic tunes from Mr. Nobody. After engaging with Mr. Nobody, Batman and Superman are entangled in their own history, which is displayed in the form of classic DC comic strips from the past.

Action Comics #1050 Starts a New Superman Era

DC is preparing for a new era of Superman comics with the release of the oversized Action Comics #1050. Clark Kent and his son, Jon Kent, have been on separate adventures, with Clark in space while Jon carries the Man of Steel banner on Earth. They've faced Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah's Dark Army, and now will deal with longtime nemesis Lex Luthor in Action Comics #1050 in December. The oversized special includes the creative talents of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Mike Perkins, Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry, and Joshua Williamson and Nick Dragotta.

"Writing Action Comics for the past two years has been one of the most rewarding writing experiences I've ever had, and everything that's happened in that time—Future State, Superman: Son of Kal-El, 'The Warworld Saga,' and 'Kal-El Returns'—has all been building to Action Comics #1050," said Phillip Kennedy Johnson. "Clark Kent has returned to Earth stronger than ever, Jon has fully come into his own, and the Superfamily is poised to make Metropolis the true City of Tomorrow. It's no overstatement to say Action Comics #1050 is a NEW BEGINNING for Superman, and the era that's about to begin is as bright and fun and exciting as anything fans have ever seen at DC Comics."

"As a huge Superman fan, it's a great honor to be asked to write in the pages of Action Comics, and the Return of Kal-El has all been building to this moment," said Tom Taylor. "After this issue, Clark and Jon Kent's world will really be changed forever. And the shocking events of Action Comics #1050 are just the beginning. This issue will also tease the surprises, conflicts and the great threats to come for the Superman family."

"Superman IS DC Comics and there is no greater honor than getting to write Clark Kent, Jon Kent, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor again," said Joshua Williamson. "Tom and Phillip have been kicking ass on the superline for the last two years and they have awesome plans for the future. It's a joy to be working with them to tie together some of the different plot threads in the DC Universe in this oversized special anniversary issue. I've been a fan of Nick Dragotta for years and collaborating with him on our Superman pages is a dream come true."

Preview pages for Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 are below, and the issue is on sale now from DC.