Batwoman: Original Cast Member Exits After Season 2 Finale

✖

Batwoman's second season is officially in the books, and it looks like it is tying up an original cast member's storyline in the process. Shortly after the Season 2 finale, it was confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly) that Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) will be exiting the series after two seasons. Obviously, spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Batwoman, "Power", below! Only look if you want to know! Jacob did not make an appearance in the Season 2 finale, and was most recently put behind bars for aiding and abetting Alice (Rachel Skarsten), with him hinting that he was moved to Metropolis to await trial.

"Having Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane on Batwoman was incredibly special for all of us," showrunner Caroline Dries said in a statement. "An actor with his pedigree and reputation elevates any project, and he had great chemistry with his castmates. We loved telling Commander Kane's story for the last two seasons, and we will always leave the door open to have him return. We wish him the very best!"

According to Dries, the decision to write Jacob off of the show made sense for multiple reasons, especially as it wraps up the larger significance of The Crows, the increasingly fascist police organization that Jacob brought to life.

"The character obviously had a really intense storyline," Dries explained. "The story was just lending itself of wrapping up the Crows because we took such a hard stance against police brutality this season and really used the Crows to represent the metaphor of that. For us, the story could really only end to Ryan's satisfaction [if the Crows were] shut down completely. To us, there was no version of the Crows that could exist that felt okay; that felt like a compromise."

"Once we kind of made that decision - and obviously, Kate isn't staying on the show - this character of Jacob had sort of run its course, for better or for worse, through that story line," Dries continued. "So it worked out that it was mutual [with Scott]. We ended up being able to really write to a good ending for Jacob, just kind of knowing in advance that's what we were going to do. I'm very pleased with how that storyline worked out for him. It allowed us to give Dougray some really rich stuff toward the end."

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.