Batwoman Fans Are Heartbroken About Ruby Rose Exiting the Show

By Kofi Outlaw

Ruby Rose is exiting Batwoman, leaving fans of the DC Arrowverse show in shock. While Rose is stepping down from the role of Kate Kane / Batwoman, the series will continue into season 2, with a new actress apparently taking over the role. That's a lot of big developments in the world of Batwoman, and fans are definitely still trying to process, but one thing is clear: there are a lot of fans of Ruby Rose's Batwoman that are heartbroken right now. And they are not shy about sharing that pain on social media.

If you scroll below, you can see just how the DC fandom is reacting to the news. Batwoman will return with new episodes in January 2021.

SMH

For a lot of Batwoman fans, those three letters say it all... 

WTF

For other fans, THOSE three letters say it all... 

Respect

A lot of fans are definitely bummed, by respect the obviously hard choice that Ruby Rose is making. 

There Can Only Be One

Your casting move, The CW... Good luck with this one... 

Sorry... Not Sorry

Then again, maybe the recasting won't be so hard, after all?

She Was Not the Problem

For whatever reasons fans may not like Batwoman, it seems there's general acknowledgement that Ruby Rose wasn't the issue. 

Need Them Deets

This is only the beginning. Batwoman fans are already digging for the details on why Rose is leaving the show - and the rumor mill is clearly already churning. 

Do We Even Want to Know?

While a lot of fans are calling for the explanation of what led to this, this fan is perhaps asking the wiser question... 

Why So Serious?

RIP Ruby Rose's Batwoman. Now... Let the meme'ing begin! 

Claim That Crown, Girl!

1comments

Love this fan: he has one of the best takes on this, and he's representing for the brand. Thanks!

Batwoman will return with new episodes January 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Comments ( 1 )

of