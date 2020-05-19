Batwoman Fans Are Heartbroken About Ruby Rose Exiting the Show
Ruby Rose is exiting Batwoman, leaving fans of the DC Arrowverse show in shock. While Rose is stepping down from the role of Kate Kane / Batwoman, the series will continue into season 2, with a new actress apparently taking over the role. That's a lot of big developments in the world of Batwoman, and fans are definitely still trying to process, but one thing is clear: there are a lot of fans of Ruby Rose's Batwoman that are heartbroken right now. And they are not shy about sharing that pain on social media.
If you scroll below, you can see just how the DC fandom is reacting to the news. Batwoman will return with new episodes in January 2021.
SMH
Shame I kinda liked Ruby Rose in Batwoman. Wonder who will replace her smh pic.twitter.com/JYcWsdWGOD— marvelrudeboi (@marvelrudeboi) May 19, 2020
For a lot of Batwoman fans, those three letters say it all...
WTF
IM SO UPSET ABOUT RUBY ROSE WTF— cass (@superczrp) May 19, 2020
For other fans, THOSE three letters say it all...
Respect
sad #RubyRose has left #Batwoman thought she really grew it the role and was loved her chemistry with Melissa so sad won’t she then together any more... I of course respect Ruby’s reasoning and wish the best 🦇— D A N I E L F I N N (@DpFinn9) May 19, 2020
A lot of fans are definitely bummed, by respect the obviously hard choice that Ruby Rose is making.
There Can Only Be One
RUBY ROSE IS BATWOMAN NO OTHER PERSON CAN PLAY HER WHAT THE FUCK EXCUSE ME !?!— el | WERE GETTING S2 BITCHES (@captraylla) May 19, 2020
Your casting move, The CW... Good luck with this one...
Sorry... Not Sorry
Ruby Rose was NEVER my Batwoman— artemis (@KMcGbennet) May 19, 2020
Then again, maybe the recasting won't be so hard, after all?
She Was Not the Problem
There is many issues that I have with the @CWBatwoman show, but #RubyRose was not one of them. Wish her the best, and for the @BatwomanWriters not to squander the character of Batwoman for the next person to get the role.— The NemΘ (@Nemo19089) May 19, 2020
For whatever reasons fans may not like Batwoman, it seems there's general acknowledgement that Ruby Rose wasn't the issue.
Need Them Deets
anyways the powers that be at the cw/batwoman must have really not liked ruby rose to actually let the star/title character of the show get out of their, no doubt, multi-year contract. i want the details. pic.twitter.com/bUsjE5NtPu— britney (@mylittlefaith) May 19, 2020
This is only the beginning. Batwoman fans are already digging for the details on why Rose is leaving the show - and the rumor mill is clearly already churning.
Do We Even Want to Know?
Do I even want to know the real reason Ruby Rose left Batwoman?— SocialDistancing 🏳️🌈 (@knownforms) May 19, 2020
While a lot of fans are calling for the explanation of what led to this, this fan is perhaps asking the wiser question...
Why So Serious?
ruby rose after filming the first season of batwoman pic.twitter.com/d3bLoOjM9F— tyde (@xavierdqlan) May 19, 2020
RIP Ruby Rose's Batwoman. Now... Let the meme'ing begin!
Claim That Crown, Girl!
Ruby Rose already quit as Batwoman? Hope she took the wig too cause child. pic.twitter.com/R71aY1ZtWL— Tre 19th #1 !!! (@RadioLamb) May 19, 2020
Love this fan: he has one of the best takes on this, and he's representing for the brand. Thanks!
Batwoman will return with new episodes January 2021.
