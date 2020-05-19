Batwoman Fans Are Heartbroken About Ruby Rose Exiting the Show

Ruby Rose is exiting Batwoman, leaving fans of the DC Arrowverse show in shock. While Rose is stepping down from the role of Kate Kane / Batwoman, the series will continue into season 2, with a new actress apparently taking over the role. That's a lot of big developments in the world of Batwoman, and fans are definitely still trying to process, but one thing is clear: there are a lot of fans of Ruby Rose's Batwoman that are heartbroken right now. And they are not shy about sharing that pain on social media.

If you scroll below, you can see just how the DC fandom is reacting to the news. Batwoman will return with new episodes in January 2021.