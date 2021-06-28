Batwoman: Who Is Menace?

✖

The Season 2 finale of Batwoman aired on Sunday, and it's safe to say that it left The CW series on new footing. The episode brought the heroes and villains in Gotham City to new heights — and introduced a new foe in the process. After teasing said villain's debut across the back half of the season, the baddie got a major comic-accurate introduction. Obviously, spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Batwoman, "Power", below! Only look if you want to know!

Early on in the episode, Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) attempts to take over Gotham City, and provides former GCPD and Crows members with gadgets from former Batman villains to do so. This includes injecting Russell Tavaroff (Jesse Hutch) with Bane's venom, with the goal of using Snakebite to counteract the less-than-desirable side effects. After being injected, Tavaroff flatlines, and Sionis tosses him out. Tavaroff ends up in Mary Hamilton's (Nicole Kang) hospital, and soon wakes up — larger and much angrier than before. Tavaroff chases Mary up a scaffolding, but Luke – as Batwing — shows up and saves her.

This fully turns Tavaroff into his comic-accurate counterpart of Menace, a villain specifically with a bone to pick with Luke Fox/Batwing (Camrus Johnson). Created by Justin Gray, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Eduardo Pansica and introduced in 2014's Batwing #25, Tavaroff was initially a former friend of Luke Fox who was exposed by Snakebite — which, in the comics, is an off-shoot of Bane's Venom serum. Eventually, Tavaroff began to operate as Menace in the criminal underground of Gotham, hoping to get revenge on those who bullied him. Tavaroff made it his personal mission to ruin Luke's life, and eventually became a formidable member of the Gotham underground. That being said, his stint in the pages of DC Comics was relatively scarce, with only five canon appearances to his name.

You can check out the synopsis for "Power" below!

"SEASON FINALE - In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city's hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice's attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries."

