Batwoman: Season 3 Midseason Premiere Trailer Reveals New Look at Joker and Poison Ivy

After a surprising midseason finale and the introduction of two major villains, Batwoman fans have been curious to see exactly what’s next in the remaining episodes of Season 3. While we don’t have a lot of details regarding the series’ return, a flashy new promo showcases exactly what’s next. The CW has released a preview for Batwoman’s Season 3 midseason premiere, with footage that focuses on the rise of the show’s new villains — Mary Hamilton / Poison Ivy (Nicole Kang) and Marquis Jet / The Joker (Nick Creegan).

“Marquis has a way with his words,” Creegan said in a recent interview with TVLine. “He’s very charismatic and charming. I think he draws people in with the way he’s able to speak to an audience. In Episode 7, you see that when he makes that speech at the end and poses certain questions that make you wonder, ‘Is he crazy? Or could I understand why somebody might feel the way he feels?’ In later episodes, people will definitely be able to relate to some of the things he’s saying. I don’t condone any harm on other human beings, but in terms of his philosophy on treating people with mental illness fairly and not just treating them like a pariah, I think people will be able to agree with that part. Marquis is one of the most complicated characters in the series. I feel like my rendition of him is pointed towards making people think more deeply about mental health and awareness, and how we treat people with mental health issues.”

“Fans have a lot to look forward to in terms of classic Joker memories,” Creegan revealed. “There are going to be certain situations, items, stories brought into the mix that the original Joker from the comic books has always had his hand on. Marquis will be tapping into certain things that will remind people of the original Joker. You can also look forward to him really giving the Bat Team a run for their money. The first episode after the midseason finale is going to be very intense and insane, and they’re going to get a full dose of what Marquis has to offer. By the time we get to the end of the season, I think certain people’s hair will go gray. It’s going to be a stressful season for people who love the good guys.”

Batwoman will return with new episodes on Wednesday, January 12th at 9/8c.