Nicole Kang Thanks Batwoman Fans for Making Her Poison Ivy Trend

On Friday, The CW released the official first look at Batwoman star Nicole Kang as iconic DC villain Poison Ivy and to say that fans loved it would be an understatement. There was a lot of positive buzz on social media about Kang becoming the beloved villain as, in The CW series, Kang’s character Mary Hamilton will be making a full transformation into Poison Ivy in the upcoming midseason finale. The buzz was so intense that Kang’s Poison Ivy soon became a trending topic on Twitter and now, Kang is thanking fans for their outpouring of support.



On Twitter on Friday, Kang shared a fan’s screenshot of the trending topic and added her own “mind blown” emojis, sharing her excitement and gratitude in all caps. You can check it out below.

When the official first look was released, Kang also shared her own excitement for getting to portray Poison Ivy and not just because the character is iconic. She wrote in a heartfelt post that she’s proud her character is an Asian villain whose danger has nothing to do with her race.



“I’m so excited to bring you Poison Ivy,” Kang said in a statement. “She’s here… finally! That’s a sentence I never thought I’d say. Wow. In our story, I am most proud that Poison Ivy is an Asian villain whose danger does not stem from her foreignness or her mystique. Instead, we discover her personal motivations alongside those of the OG Poison Ivy’s and see them intertwine in an organic and powerful way. I am so humbled to be a Korean girl in line behind THE Uma Thurman to play the next live action Poison Ivy (what?!). Hopefully the future holds space for others like me and beyond to portray one hell of a character. For everything you’ve let me feel, scream, and become through you, Poison Ivy- thank you.”



It was previously announced that Bridget Regan has been cast on Batwoman as the OG Poison Ivy, Pamela Isley and the official description of Kang’s version of Ivy teases how the two characters will be connected. You can check out the official description of Kang’s Poison Ivy here: “Now that she’s been infected by Poison Ivy, the selfless and caring Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) we’ve come to know and love is taking a backseat to a pernicious and virulent version of herself. No longer content with her supporting role on the Bat Team, Poison Ivy Mary uses her newfound powers to stand up, stand out, and express her most deeply buried opinions and desires — regardless of who or what may be in her way. But more awaits Mary as her destiny delivers her at the root of her new persona, as she realizes her power bloomed to give life to another…Gotham’s long-lost and most infamous botanist.”



Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “How Does Your Garden Grow?” will air on November 17th.



What do you think about the first look at Kang’s Poison Ivy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid!