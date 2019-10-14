Batwoman: Tommy Elliot Arrives in “Down Down Down” Preview

On Sunday, The CW released a preview for “Down Down Down”, the third episode of Batwoman‘s debut season. The episode is expected to feature the debut of Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann), who comic fans know best as the Batman villain Hush. While it remains to be seen if and when Tommy will evolve into his devious, bandaged counterpart, his debut is set to shake things up for Gotham City.

In comics, Tommy Elliot/Hush was a doctor and a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne’s, but he went down a far darker path than Bruce. It was ultimately revealed to have tried to kill both of own parents in order to gain their wealth but wasn’t successful at that. When Bruce’s parents were murdered, Tommy became resentful of Bruce and his irrational grudge against his former friend only grew over time.

The episode is also expected to show Kate finally getting her red Batwoman wig, something that will have a bit of narrative significance within the episode itself.

“That’s gonna come up in Episode 3, when she really embraces her role as Batwoman,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained back in August. “She puts on that suit — as we can see in the pilot — because she’s trying to scare her enemy. She’s not necessarily trying to become Batwoman; she’s just trying to disguise her identity and be a fearful opponent to her nemesis…It’s an origin story, so it’s a gradual realization to ‘Oh, actually I’m gonna keep my own identity.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Down Down Down” below!

“GOODBYE TO THE BAT – As the city waits impatiently for another visit from who they think is Batman, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to taunt Kate (Ruby Rose) with a secret but also sets her sights on Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis). Kate is visited by Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann), a childhood friend of her cousin who has finally realized his lifelong dream of being wealthier than Bruce Wayne and throws a party so all of Gotham can celebrate his success.

Mary (Nicole Kang) gets an unexpected new bestie when Sophie (Meagan Tandy) is assigned to protect her. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Kate work together to uncover who may have taken a valuable weapon from Batman’s arsenal. And as Batwoman faces a new enemy, Kate realizes she must either walk away from her new role or fully embrace the mantle as Gotham’s new hope.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Down Down Down” airs on October 20th.