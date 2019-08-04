New Batwoman Pilot Photos Released

Batwoman is set to shake up The CW‘s Arrowverse as we know it, and now we have the best look yet at the series’ debut. In conjunction with the Television Critics Association press tour, The CW has released a slew of new photos from the show’s pilot episode.

The photos showcase more of the altercation between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Red Alice (Rachel Skarsten), something that has been a focus of some of the photos thus far. There also are some shots of Kate alongside her father, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll through to check out all of the photos!

Kate and Sophie

Father and Daughter

Kate and Luke

Kicking Ass

Well This Is Awkward

Red Alice

Face Off

Suited Up