Batwoman: "I'll Give You a Clue" Preview Introduces Cluemaster

After tonight's shocking new episode, The CW has released a new preview for "I'll Give You a Clue", the thirteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is expected to feature a new conflict with Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) at the center of it, one that will unintentionally also concern the Bat team. As the promo reveals, that conflict will involve Cluemaster, the infamous Batman villain who just so happens to also be the father of Stephanie Brown/Spoiler. As fans have seen across this season thus far, Sophie's new status quo has intersected with Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) crusade as Batwoman in some interesting ways, with the pair almost developing their own take on a Batman/Commissioner Gordon dynamic.

"Sophie is going to have a lot on her plate, there's going to be a lot that's going to fall upon her. She's going to have a lot of things that she's going to have to process and deal with and figure out, it sounds a lot like my current life right now." Tandy explained during an appearance at DC FanDome last year. "But the thing with Batwoman is she's going to really, she's going to really understand the importance of why Batwoman has to stay secretive, and she's going to appreciate that."

And of course, there's also the bombshell of the official arrival of the series' revamped Kate Kane, who will now be portrayed by Wallis Day following the exit of Ruby Rose last summer.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said in a previous interview. "But the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive, and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

You can check out the synopsis for "I'll Give You a Clue" below!

"GAME NIGHT - When Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must face a foe from her rookie days with The Crows, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Mary (Nicole Kang), and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are also pulled into the villain's game. Meanwhile, the tables turn on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) when she finds herself in dire circumstances, and Jacob (Dougray Scott) continues to revisit the past. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "I'll Give You a Clue" will air on May 9th.