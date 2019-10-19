Batwoman To Reveal the Secret Origin of Alice in “Mine is A Long and Sad Tale”

It will apparently not be long before Batwoman viewers — and Kate Kane herself — learn the backstory of Alice, Batwoman’s first-season big bad as well as her (surprise!) sister. After being lost and presumed dead in a car accident decades ago, Alice took a dark path — one that she will recall to Kate while the rest of the cast scrambles to get a handle on what’s happening. The episode, which airs on November 3, is titled “Mine is a Long and Sad Tale,” a nod to “The Mouse’s Tale,” a poem included in Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, continuing Alice’s ongoing chracter motif.

Things are also looking to become interesting between Catherine and Luke Fox, who find themselves forced to deal with one another at Wayne Tower in the absence of Kate. You can check out the official synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BECOMING ALICE – Alice (Rachel Skarsten) takes Kate (Ruby Rose) down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident as Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) attempt to track them. Mary (Nicole Kang) has an argument with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) which sends her looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, but instead she becomes unwelcome company for Luke (Camrus Johnson.) Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Ebony Gilbert.

Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore. Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane, who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary, and the crafty Luke Fox, the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice, who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.