The Flash is the Fastest Man Alive, and his powers all stem from the cosmic energy source known as the Speed Force. This otherworldly power lets him race faster than the eye can see and do all of his incredible stunts, but that’s only scratching the surface of what it’s capable of. The Speed Force is a whole lot more than a battery that lets speedsters dial up how quickly they can run. It definitely is that, but it serves a much bigger, grander role in the DC multiverse, and today we’re giving the Speed Force the respect it’s due by looking at five truths about it that prove the Speed Force is so much more than a simple accelerator.

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5) The Embodiment of Motion

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The first thing to know about the Speed Force is that it’s a heck of a lot more than just a well of energy. In fact, one could even argue that it’s the original energy from which all others spring forth. The Speed Force is the living energy that pushes the very concept of time forward, allowing things to advance in one direction. All motion in the omniverse comes from the Speed Force, with movement and energy feeding back into it, generating an infinitely-growing, self-perpetuating machine of pure speed that will always accelerate.

Without the Speed Force, the concept of time as we know it wouldn’t exist. Its sister forces, those being the Still, Sage, and Strength Forces, are actually all different aspects of the Speed Force’s origin point, known as the Deep Change. The Speed Force is the subfusion of the Deep Change’s energy into knowable reality, with the other forces simply being different ways it can manifest instead of different forces entirely, as it was once thought. Simply put, the Speed Force is one of the seven fundamental energies of the universe, and that makes it very, very important.

4) Speedsters Can Outrun Death

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Famously, those connected with the Speed Force are actually so in-tune with the primal force of motion that death, the purest entropy there is, cannot catch them. Thus, the Speed Force had to create its own version of Death to deliver its avatars to the grave when their time had come. That being is known as the Black Flash, who is quite literally the concept of death given super speed, just like the Flash. However, the various Flashes have shown that, while this creature literally only exists to bring about their end, they are still capable of outrunning it. Barry Allen spent twenty real-life years running from death in the Speed Force, eventually breaking out and escaping, returning to life.

Every Flash has shown that they can outpace the Black Flash if they need to, meaning that speedsters can effectively become unkillable if they go about it the right way. This isn’t pure speed, but a demonstration of how the Speed Force elevates its avatars to be set apart from the rest of reality. Even something as simple and concrete as death cannot touch speedsters without some assistance, showing that these heroes and villains exist in a realm that is uniquely above everyone else.

3) The Speed Force Is Alive

Adding onto the strange quirks of the Speed Force itself, it’s far more than just a collection of energy. In fact, the Speed Force is alive, while not altogether sentient in the way we think of it. As a building block of the universe, the Speed Force is alive like an organ is in our own bodies. It doesn’t have thoughts or desires, but it knows that it has a function it must maintain, and works to achieve that. Even the Black Flash is effectively an antibody for speedsters who overstay their welcome, which goes against the timeline that the Speed Force works to gear reality towards.

To that end, the Speed Force also has a physical form as much as a metaphysical one. The energy coalesces into several locations that exist within the Speed Force itself, such as the Starting Line and the Savage World. These areas have their own ecosystems and realities, with people and things gathered by the Speed Force wind up. The Speed Force is just as much alive as any other part of anyone’s body, only on a much larger, grander scale, operating as such for the entire omniverse.

2) The Flash can Control Motion

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The Speed Force also gives the Flash a unique ability. Instead of simply amplifying and controlling his own momentum, Wally can also control the speed of others. Wally can steal the speed of anyone or anything he desires, from other people to literal explosions. Speedsters can also pass this power onto others, sharing the Speed Force to bring people or events up to their level, practically freezing the world around them. Both of these powers combined add up to show that the Flash doesn’t just run fast, but that he also acts as the ultimate master of movement in the first place.

If the Flash’s only power were running fast, then he wouldn’t be able to control others’ speed like this, but the fact that he can shows that the Speed Force is much more than meets the eye. It effectively turns on creative mode for its avatars, letting them manipulate their own momentum by regulating how much energy they draw from the Speed Force itself. Masters of it can extend this to even deeper levels of control, manipulating the natural emergence of the Speed Force in all things. The Flash is a conduit for speeding up or slowing down anything in the universe, even if the easiest thing to do that with is himself.

1) The Speed Force and Time are Inseparable

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As we’ve touched on several times across this list, the Speed Force is inherently tied to the concept of time. Speedsters usually demonstrate this by racing quickly enough to literally run into the time stream, from which point they can go wherever and whenever they want. The Speed Force is the motion keeping the river of time flowing, after all, and speedsters can go up and down that river at their leisure. Without the Speed Force, time would remain eternally stagnant, but with it, infinte new realities can attempt to come into being, while the Speed Force guides time down the path it desires.

This also gives speedsters a measure of control over time. They can travel through it, yes, but they’ve also shown the power to slow it down or speed it up at will. Hunter Zolomon’s entire powerset is actually based around slowing time down for everyone around him instead of speeding up, which is a subtle but important difference. Wally has shown that he can mimic this power, too, most notably using it when he developed a heart condition that limited how fast he could run. The Flash’s powers reflect the flow of time itself, letting them manipulate it for all kinds of shenanigans that are even bigger than just running fast.

Which aspect of the Speed Force is your favorite Flash Fact? Let us know in the comments below!