Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder’s Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it’s possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti’s feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not — last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.

The approach he took was a unique one: he told Affleck that it was likely if the shoe was on the other foot, Clooney would blow the secret on a late night show.

“He definitely would” blow it,” Affleck responded. “Which is why I can tell you now, I don’t believe he is [in the movie]. If he is, he hasn’t told me, so maybe he thinks I’d blow it.”

He did not completely rule out the possibility, though, acknowledging that even if he was in the movie, it’s plausible that he could have worked with Affleck for six months and just never thought to tell him.



“It’s possible,” Affleck said. “He may be very guarded. As far as I know, he didn’t want to return to that height of cowl ears, but I don’t believe he’s in The Flash. But I didn’t even see Michael Keaton.”

Keaton is confirmed to be appearing in The Flash, and much of the DC FanDome teaser trailer for the film centered around imagery from the 1989 Batman film.



Asked whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in The Flash, Affleck replied with a wide grin and a suspicious look, playing to the audience.

On the DC side, The Flash is the most obvious character to start a multiverse with. It’s how they did it on The CW, and how they did it in the comics.

The idea of the multiverse has been a part of superhero storytelling since 1961’s “The Flash of Two Worlds” by Garner Fox and Carmine Infantino, but live action had generally steered clear of it until pretty recently. The idea has the feeling of harder science fiction than most superhero stories, and for years it seemed Hollywood didn’t believe audiences would buy in. The popuarity of The Flash, which started using the multiverse as a storytelling tool in 2015, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) proved that wrong.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.