Best Tweets from ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party of Birds of Prey

Tonight saw ComicBook.com host their latest social media sensation, Quarantine Watch Party, with a unified viewing of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Birds of Prey! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members assembled like Gotham’s finest with DC fans and readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had three special guests for the film with director Cathy Yan, stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, and comics writer Gail Simone joining us online! Fans had thoughts and jokes throughout the movie while the creatives offered insight and behind-the-scenes reveals. We’ve collected the best reactions and jokes to tonight’s Birds of Prey Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a weeknight staple for fans around the country. So far the parties have included joint viewings of The Avengers, The Dark Knight, Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Bloodshot, all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also know when the next Quarantine Watch Party will take place as tomorrow night will see none other than Scott Derrickson join forces with ComicBook.com for a joint viewing of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange. The film is now streaming on Disney+ for fans to watch at their leisure. Check back here for more details on the next events (there are a bunch in the works!) and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!

I like pain

Roller Derby Harley gives me major Tank Girl vibes. And I love it. #QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/WdicPSviPd — Jacob Davison (@JacobDavison_) March 26, 2020

BTAS or GTFO

I really love the homage to this moment in Batman The Animated series #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/BC6XOiMYVO — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) March 26, 2020

Someone gets their face cut off but you do you

Is it responsible to let a 2 year old watch this? #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/V3TtC00ZZF — Amanda Lorian (@cortexifan48) March 26, 2020

They really would never

Break it down Gail

Okay, this scene about the sandwich, it’s not about food, it’s about sense memory, the idea of engaging other senses than eyes and ears with visual and audible tricks. Love it. #QuarantineWatchParty — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) March 26, 2020

Keep up!!

Me tryna keep up with the live tweeting without having the movie playing as reference tho:

🤣👏🏼😭#BirdsofPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Lvltkd8VWt — 🏹💪🏽🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 #BirdsofPrey (@MonaLovesYa) March 26, 2020

“blow em up” indeed

I love the colorful, playful elements of this Harley blow em up action scene #BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) March 26, 2020

Outfit goals

I would dress like this for the rest of my life but I don’t want all the boys to be hot and bothereddddddd #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/q5oywhIkg9 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 26, 2020

RIP

Well if you’re playing the Black Mask F Bomb drinking game. Im sorry, you’re already wasted. #QuarantineWatchParty #BoP — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) March 26, 2020

EW

Teach us your ways

Fun little fact I worked for about two months with a magician to perfect the little pickpocketing scene💎💎 @birdsofpreywb #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook — ellajaybasco (@ellajaybasco) March 26, 2020

Always relevant

“You’re not the only one who makes money off of dumb rich white people.” #BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/gTKkfkrt2R — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) March 26, 2020

just waiting

Don’t forget the TP

This movie’s depiction of grocery “shopping” was quite prescient for our current situation. #BOP #BOPxNOC #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/qjCKYNq0Uz — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) March 26, 2020

The Bat

The fact that Bruce is named after batman who she’s attracted too is everything 🦇😜😍#QuarantineWatchParty #BOP pic.twitter.com/Lj9WyzosCI — Abbie Elliott (@Abz_Elliott) March 26, 2020

We cannot advise that

If Harley says don’t pay federal income taxes then I ain’t doing it. #QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPrey — ✨Baylor✨ (@QueenxxMC) March 26, 2020

That’s her

We were rooting for you

CONFIRMED

broke: roman’s gloves are monogrammed with his initials



woke: roman’s pajamas has his face printed on them#QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/0Ql6qtUtKN — liz (@lzhrkns) March 26, 2020

Only the essentials

I love when they have to flee the apartment and Cass grabs the marshmallows and Harley grabs the Porky Pig videos. Amazing. #BirdsOfPrey #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/72klTUkIKy — SideShadow Ian (@sideshadow909) March 26, 2020

We can relate

#QuarantineWatchParty “YOU KILLED MY SANDWICH!” Harley having a total Ross Geller moment right there pic.twitter.com/VTNKiwI2eM — Hagerrrr (@slhager7) March 26, 2020

Someone beat you to the big screen, Queen

Big fan

My sexuality is the #BirdsofPrey beating up men in an old abandoned funhouse #QuarantineWatchParty — abby / birds of prey is the movie of this century (@moonlight_abby) March 26, 2020

Runner up

Tweet of the night