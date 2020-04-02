Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Shazam

Say the magic word my friends. ComicBook.com returned to the World of DC tonight with our latest Quarantine Watch Party which was a unified viewing of DC Films’ Shazam! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members took their seats on the Rock of Eternity and synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had the most special guests ever for a Quarantine Watch Part as director David F. Sandberg and cast membersAsher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans all joined in on the fun to speak about their favorite scenes in the film. As usual we’ve collected the best reactions and memes from tonight’s Ant-Man Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a staple for fans around the country as we’ve already hosted joint viewings of Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Doctor Strange, Deadpool, and Ant-Man. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

Quarantine fashion goals

Djimon pulls it off

*says Billy Batson like Carole Baskin*

Please debate in the comments below

Warning: Positively do not open

They don’t call him Mark “Comic Book Villains” Strong for nothing

Is there anyone who has played more comic book villains in movies than Mark Strong?#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/fxRbiftk1o — Evan (@EVComedy) April 2, 2020

We have to laugh to keep from crying

Frankly there are weirder things going on

I guess in the world of Superman, Aquaman, Batman and Wonder Woman your teenage foster brother turning into Zachary Levi wouldn’t be that weird. Maybe. #Shazam #QuarantineWatchParty — ThisDren (@ThisDren) April 2, 2020

How do you do fellow kids

YOOO THIS EASTER EGG!!

Prop from Freddy’s room. Gotham really needs to do something about their crime problem. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/kbjZtUxrNG — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

It’s like poetry, see, they rhyme

Seriously tough, what does that power do?

#Shazam #QuarantineWatchParty



So, how is Solomon’s Wisdom supposed to work? He’s bumbling all over, eh. — 𝐈𝐒𝐘𝐔 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐇𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐖Ø 🇨🇦🇵🇭🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@MontoGawe) April 2, 2020

Hard facts

#QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam



billy: if a superhero can’t save his family, he’s not much of a hero, is he?



literally every other superhero: pic.twitter.com/h29Z0RCI7K — liz (@lzhrkns) April 2, 2020

Apple-Bear is exclusive to the DCEU

Sivana can catch these hands

me when i meet doctor sivana for threatening darla #shazam #quarantinewatchparty pic.twitter.com/WPV0Bp9KQi — ben ‼️ REALA DAY (@purevalleys) April 2, 2020

We have no choice but to stan