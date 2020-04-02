Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Shazam

Say the magic word my friends. ComicBook.com returned to the World of DC tonight with our latest Quarantine Watch Party which was a unified viewing of DC Films’ Shazam! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members took their seats on the Rock of Eternity and synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had the most special guests ever for a Quarantine Watch Part as director David F. Sandberg and cast membersAsher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans all joined in on the fun to speak about their favorite scenes in the film. As usual we’ve collected the best reactions and memes from tonight’s Ant-Man Quarantine Watch Party below!
Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a staple for fans around the country as we’ve already hosted joint viewings of Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Doctor Strange, Deadpool, and Ant-Man. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.
Quarantine fashion goals
Low-key need some robes like this to WFH. Maybe w/o the lightning bolt. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/EpPAJa4IJu— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 2, 2020
Djimon pulls it off
No barbershops got us all like…#QuarantineWatchParty #ShazamMovie @BrandonDavisBD pic.twitter.com/pGPJhMdoFP— The F’n Nerds Podcast (@fn_nerds) April 2, 2020
*says Billy Batson like Carole Baskin*
Billy Batson is the real #TigerKing. We just didn’t know it yet. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/L9gyuXvqLr— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 2, 2020
Please debate in the comments below
So, does this belong to Batfleck or Battinson? #Shazam #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/S7Kg0ZZpfK— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 2, 2020
Warning: Positively do not open
Found her!! #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/fHFzBJA6lL— Robert García (@Robert22PR) April 2, 2020
They don’t call him Mark “Comic Book Villains” Strong for nothing
Is there anyone who has played more comic book villains in movies than Mark Strong?#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/fxRbiftk1o— Evan (@EVComedy) April 2, 2020
We have to laugh to keep from crying
How subways SHOULD look right now #Shazam @asherangel #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/oprmxi7FxC— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 2, 2020
me, stocking up for quarantine #Shazam #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/N4hUsGfeE1— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 2, 2020
Frankly there are weirder things going on
I guess in the world of Superman, Aquaman, Batman and Wonder Woman your teenage foster brother turning into Zachary Levi wouldn’t be that weird. Maybe. #Shazam #QuarantineWatchParty— ThisDren (@ThisDren) April 2, 2020
How do you do fellow kids
same energy #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/TYZ64USbPk— liz (@lzhrkns) April 2, 2020
YOOO THIS EASTER EGG!!
Prop from Freddy’s room. Gotham really needs to do something about their crime problem. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/kbjZtUxrNG— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020
It’s like poetry, see, they rhyme
DCEU characters lifting things. Hahaha 🇵🇭 #Shazam #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/410ldwJF84— Junjun Abaja (@JunjunAbaja) April 2, 2020
Seriously tough, what does that power do?
#Shazam #QuarantineWatchParty— 𝐈𝐒𝐘𝐔 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐇𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐖Ø 🇨🇦🇵🇭🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@MontoGawe) April 2, 2020
So, how is Solomon’s Wisdom supposed to work? He’s bumbling all over, eh.
Hard facts
#QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam— liz (@lzhrkns) April 2, 2020
billy: if a superhero can’t save his family, he’s not much of a hero, is he?
literally every other superhero: pic.twitter.com/h29Z0RCI7K
Apple-Bear is exclusive to the DCEU
Real talk: Is this a fake Care Bear? #Shazam #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/p2uRNzFbKt— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 2, 2020
Sivana can catch these hands
me when i meet doctor sivana for threatening darla #shazam #quarantinewatchparty pic.twitter.com/WPV0Bp9KQi— ben ‼️ REALA DAY (@purevalleys) April 2, 2020
We have no choice but to stan
YES. WE STAN AN EVIL ALIEN WORM KING! ALL HAIL MISTER MIND, EATER OF WORLDS! #QuarantineWatchParty #shazam— Say Something Nice (@ssnpodcast) April 2, 2020