Best Tweets About Harley Quinn’s “Riddle U” Episode

The second season of DC Universe‘s Harley Quinn is in full swing and this week’s episode was full of excitement. Not only did Harley manage to scratch another Gotham villain’s name off her list for the second week in a row, but the show also introduced Barbara Gordon, who caught the superhero bug during the episode, which caused her to create her Batgirl alter-ego. The new season has been following Harley as she gets used to the new status quo in Gotham, and fans are eager to see the character enter a romantic relationship with her best friend, Poison Ivy. While the showrunners have teased a romance is coming, the first two episodes of the new season have yet to touch upon their relationship. However, there were still lots of fun moments in “Riddle U,” which had Twitter abuzz.

During the episode, it’s revealed that Barbara has been stuck living in her dorm room with her dad, Jim Gordon, whose depression has only worsened since Batman disappeared and his wife kicked him out. Times are tough for the Gordons (although, hilarious for us) and Babs is itching to stop the Riddler, who has turned her school into his playground. During the episode, the Riddler captures Harley and Ivy, but Barbara saves them and immediately catches the superhero bug.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode ends with Harley and Ivy promising to take the Riddler to Arkham, but instead, hold him hostage. They reminisce about their adventure, hoping Barbara lets go of her Batman obsession and continues her normal life as a student. The show then cuts to Babs in her dorm room, sewing a costume. She officially puts on the Batgirl outfit for the first time and jumps out the window, leaving us to wonder if she’ll try to put a stop to Harley’s current plans to take over Gotham.

Here are some of the best tweets about the latest episode of Harley Quinn…

Not A Bad Ep In The Bunch

Another stellar episode! I’m loving the storyline this season! #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/5arF7fup8h — |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) April 11, 2020

Hard Agree

Welcome To The Party, Babs

I love Bab’s so much Kayley’s sister Brianna did outstanding with her character 💙💙💙#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/Cu6uPVczWd — Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) April 10, 2020

We’re Not Here For Kite Man

Harley’s like fuck this shit I’m out #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/awDOAxHOnt — Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) April 11, 2020

An Icon

That creepy look she gives is terrifying #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/oxYPzvj0jO — Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) April 11, 2020

So Much Joy

YAAASSS WE GOT BATGIRL #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/FdGvP6cOva — 𝙈𝙄𝙆𝘼𝙎⁷ is watching suits (@yobro_ken) April 10, 2020

We Stan

More Of This, Please

If You’re Not Watching, You’re Missing Out

For the love of god watch #HarleyQuinn. Season 2 is great so far. pic.twitter.com/YmkOYka3yM — JamesSunderlandsPillow (@JimsPillow) April 11, 2020

Seriously, What Are You Waiting For?

What did you think of the latest episode of Harley Quinn? Tell us in the comments!

The entire first season of Harley Quinn is now available to stream on DC Universe and new episodes of season two drop on Fridays.