Birds of Prey Cast Wants to Show Up on The Batman Set

The latest DC Comics movie to hit big screens is earning a ton of praise from fans and critics alike, with Harley Quinn‘s return to the DC Comics movie universe in Birds of Prey. And after such an impressive debut of a brand new superhero team, there are questions about where they could possibly show up next. If you ask the actors in Birds of Prey what they want, they’ll say that they hope to team up with a certain Caped Crusader who also presides in Gotham City.

MTV News spoke with the cast of Birds of Prey when many of them said that they hope to appear alongside Robert Pattinson‘s Batman in a future project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We should go drop in on the set and be like, ‘What’s up, bitches?’” said Black Canary actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

“Pop on over,” said Huntress actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

“Just jump over to Leavesden or wherever they’re shooting, and pop in for a scene,” added Margot Robbie. “And plus, Zoe Kravetz. We all have massive girl crushes [on her].”

Ella Jay Basco, who plays Cassandra Cain in Birds of Prey, said that she thinks Pattinson’s Batman would be very “deadpan and serious,” much like Huntress, and that the rest of the team would try to crack him up, adding that she’d probably try to steal everything she could from Bruce Wayne.

“Black Canary and Batman would definitely be working on the same team trying to clean up Gotham,” added Smollett-Bell.

But the Birds of Prey will almost certainly not be appearing in The Batman alongside Pattinson, however fans can expect to see Harley Quinn as soon as next year. Robbie will once again be reprising the role for The Suicide Squad, the sequel to the Academy Award-winning DC movie released in 2016.

Producer Sue Kroll explained that fans won’t need to connect the dots between the two projects, as they are meant to stand alone.

“This was designed to be its own thing, standalone, singular, as is James’s Suicide Squad,” Kroll says. “But because the world is the world, there are these very interesting organic connections, I think, that end up evolving, but there wasn’t any kind of consultation among the filmmakers on the movies. And they, of course, started much later, as we were getting close to wrap, and so things were done pretty much independently. But something like for example Boomerang, it’s interesting, when they started shooting and planning Suicide Squad, it evolved, his photo evolved out of that kind of conversation. So those kinds of connections, but very organic.”

Birds of Prey is now playing in theaters.