‘Birds of Prey’ Video Shows Harley Quinn Filming Explosive Scene

Once the semi gets through the gate, you can see Quinn kneeling on the ground. The latest set video follows a handful of pictures that have surfaced since production has started after an official teaser gave us the first look at the cast involved in the film.

Though exact details have yet to be released, Robbie previously discussed the film as a “Harley and friends” adventure.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie previously said. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Along with Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey is set to feature Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film is helmed by Cathy Yan on a script from Christina Hodson (Bumblebee).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens on February 7th, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, The Batman on June 25th, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6th, 2021.

