‘Birds of Prey’ Fan Imagines What Ewan McGregor Could Look Like as Black Mask

Ewan McGregor is just the latest actor to join the DC Extended Universe’s roster of villains, and now we have an idea of what that could look like.

Will Gray recently shared several pieces of fanart to Geek Vibes Nation, which imagine what McGregor could look like in his role as Roman Sionis/Black Mask. The variants showcase McGregor with his titular mask on, as well as partially unmasked and fully unmasked versions.

Black Mask is a drug kingpin in Gotham City, who was a reluctant childhood friend of Bruce Wayne. After killing his parents and inheriting their fortune, Sionis ends up ruining his family’s cosmetics company, with Bruce offering to help bail him out. Sionis then visits his parents’ grave, where he is struck by lightning, an event that he sees as his own personal “rebirth.” Sionis then destroys his father’s casket, using the pieces to make his Black Mask, and quickly becoming a crime boss.

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joining forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to help rescue Cassandra Cain from Black Mask.

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relateable.” director Cathy Yan explained in a recent interview. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It came out of me,” said Yan about her pitch meeting to Warner Bros., “I have never done any of these things and I asked my agents for examples to get a better sense: I put together a pitch deck and also assembled a sizzle reel. But I would say it wasn’t like a lot of other sizzle reels which reference other films that remotely feel like your film. I find those to be rather pointless. But I created my own version that thematically and tonally conveyed what you would feel (in my movie).”

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

The film is expected to begin filming in January of next year, under the working title of “Fox Force Five”.

Upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.