Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Rumored to Not Have Her ‘Suicide Squad’ Tattoos in ‘Birds of Prey’

It sounds like Harley Quinn’s “fantabulous emancipation” could have some interesting physical effects.

According to a new report from Revenge of the Fans, there’s a possibility that Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) might not be sporting her Suicide Squad tattoos in the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The report claims that there are several mock-ups of Harley without her tattoos “floating around” Warner Bros. and DC offices, ahead of the film beginning production next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given what we know about Birds of Prey and it’s place in the DC Extended Universe, the notion that Harley might not have her tattoos makes a lot of sense. As the film’s full title – and early plot details – suggest, the film is expected to see Harley moving on from her relationship with the Joker (Jared Leto), leading to her joining forces with the Birds of Prey. With the focus being on Harley being independent from the Joker, it’s pretty easy to see why her new lease on life would be reflected in her tattoos.

“She did these herself in prison.” Robbie said of the tattoos before Suicide Squad‘s release. “They’re stick and poke tattoos, prison-style tattoos, that you do when you don’t have a tattoo gun. She did them herself out of boredom and desperation. There’s ‘I heart Puddin’, a Joker face, a love heart, that’s obviously reflective of her time in prison.”

Granted, there is the question of exactly how steep Harley’s hypothetical tattoo removal bill would be, but that feels like small potatoes in the heightened reality of the DCEU.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will see Harley teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

The film is being directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer,” Hodson explained in a recent interview. “She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Do you want to see Harley Quinn without her Suicide Squad tattoos in Birds of Prey? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will debut on February 7, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.