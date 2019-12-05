New Birds of Prey Character Posters Released

One of DC’s most beloved superhero teams is officially headed to the big screen early next year with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The upcoming film will follow a team-up between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), bringing the first female ensemble to the mainstream comic book movie world. Whether you’re eagerly following every update surrounding Birds of Prey, or curious to see which characters will be part of the film, Warner Bros. has you covered in a pretty epic way. As part of the film’s presence at Brazil’s CCXP convention, the studio has released a batch of genuinely epic character posters for the upcoming film.

There’s quite a lot for fans to process in the character posters, including new looks at the film’s villains, Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina). The posters also follow the same 15th century art-inspired aesthetic from the poster released earlier this week, with a bit of flair and epic costume designs thrown in.

Scroll through to check out all of the character posters for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)!

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie)

Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell)

Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)

Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)

Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco)

Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor)

Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina)