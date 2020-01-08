Birds of Prey: Megan Thee Stallion and Normani Reveal Album Art for “Diamonds” Song

This time next month, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be delighting audiences everywhere. The upcoming DC Extended Universe film is set to bring some major girl power to the movie world, thanks to an alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and more. The film’s soundtrack is expected to have a similar sort of energy, and now we’ve got our first official look at what that will entail. On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani revealed the album art for their song on the Birds of Prey‘s soundtrack, which is called “Diamonds”.

I’m so hype for #birdsofprey to come out 🥰 finally got a chance to link with the trillest @theestallion hope y’all enjoy “DIAMONDS” coming soon 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/HZKBw6jcoN — Normani (@Normani) January 8, 2020

The duo’s collaboration was teased late last year, when both women shared behind-the-scenes photos for the “Diamonds” music video. Musician and rapper Doja Cat also teased her involvement on the soundtrack, with a track called “Boss Bitch”. The details surrounding Birds‘ soundtrack – and exactly when it’ll get released – still remain a mystery at the time of this writing. But considering the popularity of the Suicide Squad soundtrack – and the fact that it’s lead single, Twenty-One Pilots’ “Heathens”, is still played on the radio to this day – it will be interesting to see what the Birds soundtrack has in store.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely alliance between Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It was exciting, everything about it was so cool, like the costumes,” Winstead explained in a previous interview.. “And [director] Cathy [Yan], really being at the helm of it, and really making these decisions that she thought were cool, as opposed to going ‘Well, we’ve got to appeal to this person, we’ve got to appeal to that person.’ It was really like she had the reins. And Margot was super involved in a collaborative way, but it was all just like ‘What do we think is cool?’ Not like ‘But are guys going to think this is sexy?’ We didn’t have any of those questions. It was just like ‘What do we think is cool?’”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.