Twitter Is Convinced Harley Quinn Kills Jared Leto’s Joker in New Birds of Prey Trailer

Fans have known for quite some time that the Joker wouldn’t be appearing in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), with the film’s latest trailer igniting speculation that fans have already seen the character’s demise. The trailer includes a sequence in which Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn drives a truck into an Ace Chemicals factory, which subsequently explodes in a massive inferno, with fans knowing that the Joker fell into a vat of chemicals at the plant and caused his disfigurement. Whether Harley had Joker in the truck or she knew he was in the factory, some fans have assumed this is Harley earning revenge against her abusive partner.
The new film is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
Regardless of whether or not this moment really is the death of Joker, fans are glad to see that the upcoming film is making it quite obvious that the villain won’t factor into the events of the narrative.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) trailer before the film hits theaters on February 7th.
