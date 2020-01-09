Twitter Is Convinced Harley Quinn Kills Jared Leto’s Joker in New Birds of Prey Trailer

Fans have known for quite some time that the Joker wouldn’t be appearing in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), with the film’s latest trailer igniting speculation that fans have already seen the character’s demise. The trailer includes a sequence in which Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn drives a truck into an Ace Chemicals factory, which subsequently explodes in a massive inferno, with fans knowing that the Joker fell into a vat of chemicals at the plant and caused his disfigurement. Whether Harley had Joker in the truck or she knew he was in the factory, some fans have assumed this is Harley earning revenge against her abusive partner.

The new film is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless of whether or not this moment really is the death of Joker, fans are glad to see that the upcoming film is making it quite obvious that the villain won’t factor into the events of the narrative.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) trailer before the film hits theaters on February 7th.

Forever Cherish

OH MY GOD JARED LETO JOKER IS DEAD, HE’S DEAD! I WILL FOREVER CHERISH THIS MOVIE



THANK YOU!@DCComics @birdsofpreywb @MargotRobbie



THANK YOU SO MUCH😭❤ pic.twitter.com/FhKhw13Sa1 — ScottGray (@ScottGray05) January 9, 2020

Perfect

When the Birds of Prey trailer opened with Harley Quinn straight up murdering Jared Leto’s Joker by plowing him into a chemical plant to explode… pic.twitter.com/PNIjfFtJoT — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) January 9, 2020

Amazing

The meta humor behind Harley flat out blowing up Jared Leto’s Joker is amazing 😂 #BirdsofPrey https://t.co/V2I32TJbdC — Jeffrey Pawlak (@JeffreyPavs) January 9, 2020

Thanks, Joaquin

Hyena > Joker

Why does the hyena have a better laugh than Jared Leto’s Joker?? https://t.co/zOhbIekJgj — Spence (@s_zillich) January 9, 2020

Blah Blah Blah

Seriously?

So, lemme get this straight.



Instead of them trying to refine or improve upon Jared Leto’s Joker, they just kill him off? Seriously?



Activision Blizzard did better damage control than this. — CrazySean 🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@crazyseandx) January 9, 2020

Blew Him Up

Margot Robbie really said fuck Jared Leto and his rat sending weird joker ass and blew him up, an icon. #birdsofprey pic.twitter.com/TD7fDS4Uso — Sumu (@sumuhardy) January 9, 2020

Am I Crazy?

Am I crazy or does this trailer imply that Harley Quinn killed Jared Leto Joker in a chemical plant explosion https://t.co/GPSdllDYtm pic.twitter.com/jF8wS55iU1 — Scott Meslow (@scottmeslow) January 9, 2020

RIP