Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask Threatens Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn In Birds Of Prey New Look

It’s now the year 2020, and DC / Warner Bros. is planning to get in early on the race to claim the blockbuster movie box office with the release of Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. However, even this close to Birds of Prey‘s release date there’s still very little confirmed information we know about the film – and fans have been especially anxious about how Birds of Prey is going to treat classic Batman villain, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). However, the latest Birds of Prey image will probably give skeptical DC fans hope, as it clearly shows the kind of Black Mask we know.

Check out Ewan McGregor getting gleefully ruthless as Black Mask in Birds of Prey (courtesy of Fandango):

“Ewan McGregor’s #BirdsOfPrey baddie threatens @MargotRobbie’s #HarleyQuinn in our exclusive image. February 7.” —Fandango

As this new Birds of Prey image clearly shows, McGregor’s Black Mask has Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn strapped to a chair, ready to undergo what looks to be some horrific torture. Not only is Roman looking very skull-like with his grin and sadistic look, his pet psycho Victor Zsasz is also there to enjoy the fun.

Everything we’ve seen from Birds of Prey suggests that this DC movie version of Black Mask will be a man of two distinct personas: The wildly flamboyant club owner and businessman, and the sadistically psychotic (schizophrenic?) ganglord who will slit throats with no remorse. Trailers and images from the film suggest that Black Mask will like to get his hands dirty without actually getting them dirty: hence the sporty gloves he wears, and the already-confirmed fact that there will be an actual black skull mask McGregor wears. When the “Black Mask” persona takes over, we expect Birds of Prey is going to turn into the grisly show its R-rating promises.

