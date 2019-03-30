New Look at Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Revealed in ‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photos

After the success of Aquaman, DC’s Shamzam! is poised to give the DC Extended Universe another win – teeing things up to 2019 when both Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds of Prey hit theaters. The latter is one of the more intriguing entries in the franchise, as it will bring Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn into contact with some new DCECU versions of Gotham City’s female vigilantes, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya.

Well, DC fans eager for more Birds of Prey are in luck, as a new video from the set gives us yet another look at what Robbie’s Harley Quinn is up to:

Margot Robbie was seen serving up margaritas on the #BirdsOfPrey set tonight in L.A. https://t.co/vtfVrTHRXA — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 29, 2019

So what’s Harley up to in this Birds of Prey scene? In a word: bartending!

You can check out a gallery of photos – showing Harley Quinn serving up a tray of margaritas – by clicking the link above. The iconic tequila cocktail seems to be a theme for Harley in this film: the original Birds of Prey production announcement trailer similarly showed Robbie’s Harley twirling with a margarita firmly in hand. Below are some of the additional details, as provided by Just Jared:

“Margot Robbie is in character as Harley Quinn while filming a scene for her upcoming movie Birds of Prey on Thursday night (March 28) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress was seen serving up margaritas while playing her fan favorite character.

Margot was seen filming another scene earlier in the day in which she drove a vintage car with a co-star in the passenger seat.”

That “co-star” in question was Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, looking totally gangsta with a Tupac-style headband tied around her head. A lot of the Birds of Prey characters and production rumors hint at the story of Harley breaking free of the Joker and going out on her own, only to stumble into protecting a young assassin-in-training (Cassandra), which pisses off leagues of both mobsters and assassins, causing an underworld storm that brings the rest of the Birds of Prey team out. That’s just speculation, but this latest batch of set photos is certainly in keeping with that story angle, with Harley perhaps serving up drinks to all the ladies, once they’re finally assembled. Previous set leaks have already revealed what the full BoP team shot will look like.

The DC Movie Universe continues with Shazam! in theaters on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.