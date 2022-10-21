Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Clint Eastwood Movie That Inspired His DC Anti-Hero

✖

CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, which means exciting movie news has been pouring in this week. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock was in attendance yesterday, and he shared some exciting updates about his highly-anticipated DC movie, Black Adam. Fans got a glimpse at some new posters as well as a new trailer description. ComicBook.com was in attendance when Johnson closed out the Warner Bros. panel. During the event, the actor shared some fun history about the making of Black Adam, including the fact that the film was partially inspired by the Clint Eastwood classic, Dirty Harry.

"When I met with [director Jaume Collet-Serra] probably about four or five years ago, he said, 'Who is your favorite actor of all time?' I said, 'Clint Eastwood.' He goes, 'I'm glad you said that because I see Black Adam as being the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.' And [Dirty Harry] was in many ways our North Star. It truly has been a dream come true, and I can't wait for you guys to see the movie. I think by the time Black Adam comes out in the fall at the end of October, if we do our job well – which we will do our job very well ... I think the world is going to be ready for Black Adam. So I cannot wait."

Joining Johnson in Black Adam is Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate.

"I can tell you about Black Adam that we made a great movie and a little bit of footage that we did show in that tease... Fans went f*cing crazy! F-ing nuts! It was just so cool to see," Johnson recently told Variety. "I also think it's an exciting time at DC with Seven Bucks [Productions], Walter Hamada, and for what we plan on doing in the world of DC. It's an exciting time, so you can feel it, and it's good."

"You get one shot out of the gates to build these characters properly," Johnson told Total Film (via GamesRadar). "We paid attention to some of the pitfalls that other films had experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what, rightfully, got a lot of fans unhappy and pissed – and, as a fan, I was one of them."

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.