Black Adam Trailer Description From CinemaCon

Dwayne Johnson made an appearance at CinemaCon, returning to close out the Warner Bros. Pictures panel with news about his next project, the live-action Black Adam. Referencing the later, Johnson spoke about about the lengthy development of the project, telling attendees: "It really served us well to wait and hold and watch these other stories and these other superheroes unfold and have that really inform us moving forward how we were going to create Black Adam and the story that we were going to tell. So this truly is a dream of mine. It has been a dream of mine... It's one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed, it stokes that flame in that passion. It makes me a burner. And I know there's a lot of burners in this room here."

He continued, "We have been talking that Black Adam, the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. That's not far off. And that's not hyperbole. And you know, when you see the movie and you see the character, you'll understand what I mean. Jaume Collet-Serra, when I met with him probably about four or five years ago. He said 'Who is your favorite actor of all time?' I said 'Clint Eastwood 'and he goes, 'I'm glad you said that because I see Black Adam as being the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.' And that was in many ways our North Star." The actor then introduced the trailer, which included the following footage:

Futuristic ships fly through the frozen tundra

Black Adam is in a water tube

Black Adam: "I was a slave when I died. When I was a reborn, I was a god."

Dr, Fate tells Adam his powers have never done anything but wreak havoc. He opens a mirror portal like Doctor Strange

Slave Black Adam's body is thrown in a pit ages ago. In modern day, he awakes in a tomb and unleashes electricity on a black ops team

In the desert, Black Adam flies and battles helicopters and destroys them. He smashes them together and walks away from a fiery explosion

He catches a rocket and throws it back at his enemies

Action shots of the Justice Society of America

Hawkman confronts Black Adam. "There are heroes and villains," Hawkman says. "Heroes don't kill people."

"Well, I do," Black Adam says



Joining Johnson in the cast are Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21, 2022.