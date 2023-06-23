DC Reveals New Aquaman, Flash, Shazam, Black Adam Posters at CinemaCon

✖

The DC universe is headed into some unique territory in the coming years, with blockbuster films bringing a wide array of characters to life onscreen. While the release dates of those films have changed here and there, we know that we can safely expect to see the live-action films Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash, as well as the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. With CinemaCon set to kick off this week in Las Vegas, a new series of posters highlight the films. The posters, which were shared by Collider, showcase the latest logos for all of the projects, as well as their release dates.

"I don't know if we're going to address [the multiverse], but everything in that DC universe we like to think of is connected somehow," Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. "And so the multiverse exists around our characters as well in our world. Not that you're necessarily going to feel that in our movie, but it is very much a thing, right? We know that there's going to be some other multiverse factors in there that we know exist. It's just a matter of when we start to play with it or lean into it, but we're excited for that Flash movie. Our friends are making it, we know how big and ambitious that movie is and the vision DC has for it. We're very supportive of it. Andy Muschietti is such a brilliant director. You couldn't have picked a better guy to do that movie. We're excited to see it as well. But I do think anytime you're dealing with any DC movie, fans can always assume that there's multiverse factors, whether you see it or not, that exist around it."

"The truth is, there's a reason why we say that when Black Adam comes into the DC universe, the hierarchy of power is going to change," Garcia added. "And there's very few established figures who would be able to go toe to toe with Black Adam. I think as established right now in the DC cinematic universe, you look at Wonder Woman and at Superman as two characters that would have a shot, maybe if they work together, because hey...it's Black Adam, right?"

DC League of Super-Pets is set to be released on July 29th, with Black Adam following on October 21st, Shazam! Fury of the Gods on December 16, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on March 17, 2023, and The Flash on June 23, 2023.